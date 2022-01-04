Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal will listen to offers for 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could leave the club this month. (Sky Sports) external-link

The Gunners have made a 70m euro (£58.3m) offer to Fiorentina for 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic - which would see Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, move to the Serie A club on a permanent basis. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Red Bull Salzburg's German striker Karim Adeyemi, 19, is Borussia Dortmund's top target to replace Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. Fiorentina's Vlahovic, Stuttgart's Austria forward Sasa Kalajdzic, 24, and Benfica's Uruguay 22-year-old striker Darwin Nunez are also on the Bundesliga club's shortlist. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are keen for Haaland's future to be resolved before the end of the January transfer window. (Mirror) external-link

Flamengo's Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa, 25, is open to joining Newcastle United despite the club being involved in a relegation battle. (90min) external-link

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, will assess his options in January as the 24-year-old considers a move away from Manchester United. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is yet to meet with chairman Daniel Levy to discuss January transfers. AC Milan's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, is among the Italian's targets. (Evening Standard) external-link

Newcastle agree Trippier fee Newcastle agree a £12m fee with Atletico Madrid for England full-back Kieran Trippier

Premier League sides Brighton and Crystal Palace both remain keen on signing 22-year-old English striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal in January. (Sun) external-link

Blackburn Rovers want more than £30m for 22-year-old Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz. (Teamtalk) external-link

Roma are set to complete a loan move for Arsenal's English midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, this week. (ESPN) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Barcelona's 24-year-old French forward Ousmane Dembele. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona will look to sell Dembele quickly should the winger reject a final contract offer. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would be open to letting Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 27, join Barcelona - but only if a deal saw Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, move to the Premier League club. (El Nacional, via Teamtalk) external-link

Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne will join MLS club Toronto in the summer after the 30-year-old Napoli captain agreed an 11m euro (£9.1m) salary. (Guardian) external-link

Barcelona's 21-year-old United States full-back Sergino Dest is not considering leaving the club amid interest from Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Metro back page