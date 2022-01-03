Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all opened talks with Antonio Rudiger's representatives over a pre-contract agreement this month for the 28-year-old German defender, whose Chelsea deal expires in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Lille have told Newcastle that Dutch centre-back Sven Botman, 21, is not for sale after the clubs discussed a fee of about £30m. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

But Newcastle have made a breakthrough in talks with Atletico Madrid over signing England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, as they are on the verge of agreeing a fee of about £25m. (Express) external-link

Chelsea's contract extension talks with Andreas Christensen have stalled again, with Barcelona interested in a January move for the Denmark defender, 25, who is out of contract in the summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian) external-link

West Ham have held talks over signing Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, 25, from Flamengo. (Sky Sports) external-link

Roma have submitted an offer to take England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season, with an option to buy in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Untested understudy or game-changing talent? Why Rangers' Everton target Nathan Patterson is rated so highly

Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson, 20, is set to undergo a medical with Everton after Rangers accepted a bid of an initial £12m, which could rise to £16m with add-ons. (Football Insider) external-link

AC Milan are in talks to sign Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, from Lille. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 34, wants to leave Atletico Madrid when his contract expires in the summer and hopes to be reunited with Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, at MLS side Inter Miami. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club "are back as big players" when talking about the possibility of signing Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror) external-link

Alvaro Morata's move to Barcelona is "95% closed", with an agreement having already been reached with Juventus, where the Spain striker is currently on loan, and the 29-year-old's parent club Atletico Madrid. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona have no meetings planned with France winger Ousmane Dembele despite the 24-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, having yet to decide if he will accept the club's renewal offer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird, with the 20-year-old Englishman having spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship rivals Swansea City. (Football Insider) external-link

