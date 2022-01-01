Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle have contacted Arsenal with a proposal to loan unsettled Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, for the rest of the season. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

The Magpies have been quoted more than £50m for Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22. (The I) external-link

Newcastle officials are hopeful that a deal for Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, 31, will be completed in the next few days. (Luke Edwards on Twitter) external-link

Everton have been offered Barcelona and Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, with manager Rafael Benitez interested in adding Rangers and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson, 20, to his squad. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Arsenal are interested in signing 23-year-old Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Aston Villa and Netherlands winger Anwar El Ghazi, 26, is a January transfer target for West Ham. (Football Insider) external-link

Napoli have agreed a deal to bring Manchester United's 24-year-old English defender Axel Tuanzebe - currently on loan at Aston Villa - to Serie A until the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Leicester are interested in signing Ghana defender Abdul Mumin, 23, from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, has told fans that he will play in Spain in the future. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool will sign a new forward in the January transfer window if the opportunity for a long-term player investment comes along. (Fabrizio Romano via Anfield Watch) external-link

Watford have deals in place to buy Nice and Ivory Coast left-back Hassane Kamara, 27, and Eupen and DR Congo midfielder Edo Kayembe, 23, for £4m each. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 28, is expected to join Juventus on a six-month loan deal, with the option to buy. (Pedro Almeida on Twitter) external-link