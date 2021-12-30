Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are interested in Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, 20, whose contract at Emirates Stadium expires in 2024. (Transfer Window podcast, via Express) external-link

Liverpool have also made a contract offer to AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, whose deal at the San Siro expires at the end of this season. (Ansa - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona want to sign 27-year-old Manchester City and Spain defender Aymeric Laporte next summer. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle are closing in on Lille's £30m-rated Dutch defender Sven Botman, 21, as a key piece of their January transfer business. (Mail) external-link

The Magpies are also monitoring Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, with West Ham and Everton also interested in the 31-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle have put together a "monster" contract offer for Barcelona's unsettled French winger Ousmane Dembele, 24. (Rudy Galetti on Twitter) external-link

Arsenal have earmarked Real Sociedad and Sweden's Alexander Isak, 22, and Lille and Canada's Jonathan David, 21 as possible options to bolster their strikeforce. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are edging towards a deal for Monaco's 21-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who may be a cheaper option than West Ham and England's Declan Rice, 22. (Daily Telegraph's Matt Law on the London is Blue podcast, via Chelsea Chronicle) external-link

Lyon have rejected Chelsea's attempt to recall 27-year-old Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is on loan at the Ligue 1 side. (L'Equipe, via Get French Football News) external-link

Leeds are interesting in signing 26-year-old Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone, currently on loan at Verona from Cagliari, in the summer. (L'Arena, via Sport Witness) external-link

Barcelona have made 29-year-old former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, their top target for January. (AS - in Spanish) external-link