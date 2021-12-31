Last updated on .From the section Sport

Laura and Jason Kenny have won 15 Olympic medals between them, 12 of them gold

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny has been made a knight and his wife Laura - a five-time Olympic champion - a dame in the New Year Honours list.

Jason, 33, became the most successful British Olympian at the Tokyo Games and 29-year-old Laura the joint most decorated female athlete for Team GB.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu becomes an MBE and swimmer Adam Peaty an OBE.

Tom Daley receives an OBE for services to diving, as well as LGBTQ+ rights.

The 27-year-old Daley, a household name since the age of 14 when he first stepped on an Olympic diving board, finally became an Olympic champion in Japan at his fourth Games.

Alongside Matty Lee, who becomes an MBE, he won the synchronised 10m platform event.

Daley, a three-time world champion and five-time European champion, has also been recognised for his charitable work and being a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

"Being an OBE I feel it's almost a responsibility to make the whole Commonwealth a better place for LGBT people, for women, for people of colour, to make it a more inclusive and more accepting environment," he said.

"I think it's really important to be able to lift up all of the people that feel like they're outsiders, feel like they don't fit in and feel like they have been less than for so many years."

Olympic champions Tom Daley and Adam Peaty on being made an OBE

Peaty, a triple Olympic gold medallist after topping the podium in the men's 100m breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay in Tokyo, is also made an OBE for services to his sport and raising awareness of mental health.

"One of the great things about the Honours List is that we celebrate that commitment and dedication no matter what it is - you've excelled at your particular area or helped a lot of people - and it just makes you feel an immense pride," said Peaty, who is among 78 Olympians and Paralympians honoured for services to sport.

Also appointed an OBE are Kadeena Cox, who has won Paralympic gold in cycling and athletics, and sailor and environmental advocate Hannah Mills.

Wales' Mills, who became the most successful female sailor in Olympic history when she and Eilidh McIntyre won gold in the 470 class, launched an initiative in 2019 to eradicate single-use plastic in sport. McIntyre has an MBE for her efforts.

Bermudian triathlete Flora Duffy, the only person from a British Overseas Territory to win Olympic gold, has been made a dame following her summer success.

Grenadian sprinter Kirani James, who won 400m bronze in Tokyo having previously won Olympic gold and silver over the distance, has become a CBE.

"All of this is an honour. We all have a part to play as Grenadian citizens in terms of portraying our country in a positive light and showing people what we have to offer," said the 29-year-old.

Record-breaking Paralympian Jody Cundy, who collected gold and silver medals in Japan to become the first British man to win medals at seven consecutive Games, has also become a CBE.

Three-time world and Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock, Northern Ireland's six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who led the Blues to last season's Women's Super League title as part of a domestic treble, are all awarded an OBE.

Nick Webborn, chair of the British Paralympic Association, receives a CBE for services to sport and sports medicine, while British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson is made an OBE, with his work during the Covid-19 pandemic singled out for special mention.

Kennys add to their golden haul

Jason Kenny has won nine Olympic medals, while Laura has six

Laura and Jason Kenny have 15 Olympic medals between them after another golden haul at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo.

They cemented their reputations as two of the world's strongest track cyclists and did so as parents for the first time, with son Albert born in 2017.

Success in the madison saw Laura become the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics.

On the final day of competition in Tokyo, Jason rewrote British Olympic history as he claimed a seventh gold in a thrilling keirin race.

"Not only are Jason and Laura true masters of their craft, they are also wonderful team-mates, role models and ambassadors for our sport," said British Cycling performance director Stephen Park, who becomes a CBE.

Raducanu rewarded for historic year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021

For 19-year-old tennis sensation Raducanu, an MBE in the New Year Honours caps off a truly remarkable 2021.

Raducanu, then 18, ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion with her fairytale victory at Flushing Meadows, having triumphed after coming through as a qualifier.

Her exploits in the final major of the year - and run to the Wimbledon fourth round on her debut in a Grand Slam main draw - saw Raducanu voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.

Also among the MBE recipients is Australian comedian and presenter Adam Hills, who plays physical disability rugby league and has helped raise the profile of the sport and many others.

Others awarded an MBE are Sheila Parker, the first captain of the England women's football team in 1972, for services to football and charity, and England men's assistant manager Steve Holland after playing a part as the Three Lions reached the final of the European Championship.

Former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett, a patron for Show Racism the Red Card, is bestowed with the same honour for his services to anti-racism in football.

Karen Almond, the first England captain to win a Rugby World Cup in 1994, has been appointed an MBE for services to women's rugby.

New Year Honours: Price shock as she is made an MBE

New Year Honours list for sports

Knighthood

Jason Kenny (Olympic cyclist), for services to cycling

Damehood

Laura Kenny (Olympic cyclist), for services to cycling

Flora Duffy (Olympic triathlete), for contribution to sport in Bermuda

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Andrew Cosslett (former Rugby Football Union chairman), for services to the RFU

Jody Cundy (Paralympic cyclist and swimmer), for services to cycling

Kirani James (Olympic athlete), for contribution to sport

Robert McCracken (British Amateur Boxing Association performance director), for services to boxing

Stephen Park (British Cycling performance director), for services to cycling

Nick Webborn (chair of the British Paralympic Association), for services to sport and sports medicine

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Andy Anson (British Olympic Association chief executive), for services to sport, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic

Natasha Baker (Paralympic equestrian rider), for services to equestrianism

Jeanette Chippington (Paralympic canoeist), for services to canoeing

Hannah Cockcroft (Paralympic athlete), for services to athletics

Kadeena Cox (Paralympic cyclist and athlete), for services to cycling and athletics

Tom Daley (Olympic diver), for services to diving, LGBTQ+ rights and charity

Aled Davies (Paralympic athlete), for services to athletics

Bethany Firth (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Emma Hayes (Chelsea manager), for services to football

Hannah Mills (Olympic sailor), for services to sailing and the environment

Stephanie Moore (founder of the Bobby Moore Fund), for services to bowel cancer research funding

Adam Peaty (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Jonathan Rea (motorcycle racer), for services to motorcycle racing

Hannah Russell (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Michael Sharrock (British Paralympic Association chief executive), for services to athletes with disabilities

David Smith (Paralympic boccia player), for services to the sport of boccia

Chris Spice (British Swimming national performance director), for services to swimming and high performance sport

Sophie Wells (Paralympic equestrian rider), for services to equestrianism

Max Whitlock (Olympic gymnast), for services to gymnastics

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Karen Almond (former England rugby captain), for services to women's rugby union

Freya Anderson (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Laura Baxter (interim chief executive of Special Olympics Great Britain), for services to the Special Olympics

Gary Bennett (patron for Show Racism The Red Card), for services to anti-racism in football

Ayaz Bhuta (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Stuart Bithell (Olympic sailor), for services to sailing

Richard Briggs (Northern Ireland Judo Federation), for services to judo

Jonathan Broom-Edwards (Paralympic high jumper), for services to athletics

Jonny Brownlee (Olympic triathlete), for services to triathlon

Ellen Buttrick (Paralympic rower), for services to rowing

Jordan Catchpole (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Louis Cayer (tennis coach), for services to tennis

Joe Choong (modern pentathlete), for services to modern pentathlon

Jonathan Coggan (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Laura Collett (Olympic equestrian), for services to equestrianism

Ryan Cowling (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Nicholas Cummins (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Kathleen Dawson (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming and women in sport

Thomas Dean (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Jill Douglas (sports presenter), for services to sport and charity

Reece Dunn (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Allison Fisher (professional pool player), for contribution to sport

Dylan Fletcher-Scott (Olympic sailor), for services to sailing

Kate French (modern pentathlete), for services to modern pentathlon

Piers Gilliver (Paralympic wheelchair fencer), for services to fencing

Kylie Grimes (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

James Guy (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming

John Harris (former chair of British Shooting), for services to sport

Charlotte Henshaw (Paralympic canoeist), for services to canoeing

Adam Hills (presenter and comedian), for services to Paralympic sport and disability awareness

Steve Holland (England men's national team assistant manager), for services to football

Anna Hopkin (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Calum Jarvis (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Jamie Jones-Buchanan (retired professional rugby league player), for services to rugby league and the community in Leeds

Tully Kearney (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Erin Kennedy (Paralympic rower), for services to rowing

Timothy Lawler (SportsAid chief executive), for services to sport for young people

Alan Laws (vice-president of British Canoeing), for services to canoeing

Jessica Learmonth (Olympic triathlete), for services to triathlon

Matty Lee (Olympic diver), for services to diving

Jabeena Maslin (modern pentathlon coach), for services to modern pentathlon

Tom McEwan (Olympic equestrian), for services to equestrianism

Eilidh McIntyre (Olympic sailor), for services to sailing

Owen Miller (Paralympic athlete), for services to athletics

Sheila Parker (former England captain), for services to women's football and charity

Stephen Parry (former Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Phoebe Paterson Pine (Paralympic archer), for services to archery

George William Paul, for services to British Horseracing Heritage

Daniel Pembroke (Paralympic athlete), for services to athletics

Aaron Phipps (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Tom Pidcock (Olympic cyclist), for services to cycling

Lauren Price (Olympic boxer), for services to boxing

Emma Raducanu (tennis player), for services to tennis

Giedre Rakauskaite (Paralympic rower), for services to rowing

Matthew Richards (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming

James Roberts (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby.

Mark Robinson (Olympic performance manager for the Royal Yachting Association), for services to sailing

Stuart Robinson (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Matt Rotherham (Paralympic cyclist), for services to cycling

Chris Ryan (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Duncan Scott (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Paul Shaw (Great Britain wheelchair rugby head coach), for services to wheelchair rugby

Beth Shriever (Olympic BMX rider), for services to BMX racing

Christopher Skelley (Paralympic judoka), for services to judo

Andrew Small (Paralympic sprint and middle distance athlete), for services to athletics

Jack Smith (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Jason Smyth (Paralympic sprinter), for services to Paralympic athletics and the sporting community in Northern Ireland

Oliver Stanhope (Paralympic rower), for services to rowing

Jamie Stead (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Lauren Steadman (Paralympic triathlete), for services to triathlon

Laura Sugar (Paralympic canoeist), for services to canoeing

Maisie Summers-Newton (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming

Georgia Taylor-Brown (Olympic triathlete), for services to triathlon

Oliver Townend (Olympic equestrian), for services to equestrianism

Jaco van Gass (Paralympic cyclist), for services to cycling

Gavin Walker (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby

Matt Walls (Olympic cyclist), for services to cycling

Ben Watson (Paralympic cyclist), for services to cycling

Charlotte Worthington (Olympic BMX rider), for services to BMX racing

Galal Yafai (Olympic boxer), for services to boxing

Alex Yee (Olympic triathlete), for services to triathlon

Thomas Young (Paralympic sprinter), for services to athletics