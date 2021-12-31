New Year Honours 2022: Jason Kenny receives a knighthood and Laura Kenny made a dame
Last updated on .From the section Sport
Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny has been made a knight and his wife Laura - a five-time Olympic champion - a dame in the New Year Honours list.
Jason, 33, became the most successful British Olympian at the Tokyo Games and 29-year-old Laura the joint most decorated female athlete for Team GB.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu becomes an MBE and swimmer Adam Peaty an OBE.
Tom Daley receives an OBE for services to diving, as well as LGBTQ+ rights.
The 27-year-old Daley, a household name since the age of 14 when he first stepped on an Olympic diving board, finally became an Olympic champion in Japan at his fourth Games.
Alongside Matty Lee, who becomes an MBE, he won the synchronised 10m platform event.
Daley, a three-time world champion and five-time European champion, has also been recognised for his charitable work and being a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.
"Being an OBE I feel it's almost a responsibility to make the whole Commonwealth a better place for LGBT people, for women, for people of colour, to make it a more inclusive and more accepting environment," he said.
"I think it's really important to be able to lift up all of the people that feel like they're outsiders, feel like they don't fit in and feel like they have been less than for so many years."
Peaty, a triple Olympic gold medallist after topping the podium in the men's 100m breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay in Tokyo, is also made an OBE for services to his sport and raising awareness of mental health.
"One of the great things about the Honours List is that we celebrate that commitment and dedication no matter what it is - you've excelled at your particular area or helped a lot of people - and it just makes you feel an immense pride," said Peaty, who is among 78 Olympians and Paralympians honoured for services to sport.
Also appointed an OBE are Kadeena Cox, who has won Paralympic gold in cycling and athletics, and sailor and environmental advocate Hannah Mills.
Wales' Mills, who became the most successful female sailor in Olympic history when she and Eilidh McIntyre won gold in the 470 class, launched an initiative in 2019 to eradicate single-use plastic in sport. McIntyre has an MBE for her efforts.
Bermudian triathlete Flora Duffy, the only person from a British Overseas Territory to win Olympic gold, has been made a dame following her summer success.
Grenadian sprinter Kirani James, who won 400m bronze in Tokyo having previously won Olympic gold and silver over the distance, has become a CBE.
"All of this is an honour. We all have a part to play as Grenadian citizens in terms of portraying our country in a positive light and showing people what we have to offer," said the 29-year-old.
Record-breaking Paralympian Jody Cundy, who collected gold and silver medals in Japan to become the first British man to win medals at seven consecutive Games, has also become a CBE.
Three-time world and Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock, Northern Ireland's six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who led the Blues to last season's Women's Super League title as part of a domestic treble, are all awarded an OBE.
Nick Webborn, chair of the British Paralympic Association, receives a CBE for services to sport and sports medicine, while British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson is made an OBE, with his work during the Covid-19 pandemic singled out for special mention.
Kennys add to their golden haul
Laura and Jason Kenny have 15 Olympic medals between them after another golden haul at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo.
They cemented their reputations as two of the world's strongest track cyclists and did so as parents for the first time, with son Albert born in 2017.
Success in the madison saw Laura become the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics.
On the final day of competition in Tokyo, Jason rewrote British Olympic history as he claimed a seventh gold in a thrilling keirin race.
"Not only are Jason and Laura true masters of their craft, they are also wonderful team-mates, role models and ambassadors for our sport," said British Cycling performance director Stephen Park, who becomes a CBE.
Raducanu rewarded for historic year
For 19-year-old tennis sensation Raducanu, an MBE in the New Year Honours caps off a truly remarkable 2021.
Raducanu, then 18, ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion with her fairytale victory at Flushing Meadows, having triumphed after coming through as a qualifier.
Her exploits in the final major of the year - and run to the Wimbledon fourth round on her debut in a Grand Slam main draw - saw Raducanu voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.
Also among the MBE recipients is Australian comedian and presenter Adam Hills, who plays physical disability rugby league and has helped raise the profile of the sport and many others.
Others awarded an MBE are Sheila Parker, the first captain of the England women's football team in 1972, for services to football and charity, and England men's assistant manager Steve Holland after playing a part as the Three Lions reached the final of the European Championship.
Former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett, a patron for Show Racism the Red Card, is bestowed with the same honour for his services to anti-racism in football.
Karen Almond, the first England captain to win a Rugby World Cup in 1994, has been appointed an MBE for services to women's rugby.
New Year Honours list for sports
Knighthood
Jason Kenny (Olympic cyclist), for services to cycling
Damehood
Laura Kenny (Olympic cyclist), for services to cycling
Flora Duffy (Olympic triathlete), for contribution to sport in Bermuda
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Andrew Cosslett (former Rugby Football Union chairman), for services to the RFU
Jody Cundy (Paralympic cyclist and swimmer), for services to cycling
Kirani James (Olympic athlete), for contribution to sport
Robert McCracken (British Amateur Boxing Association performance director), for services to boxing
Stephen Park (British Cycling performance director), for services to cycling
Nick Webborn (chair of the British Paralympic Association), for services to sport and sports medicine
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Andy Anson (British Olympic Association chief executive), for services to sport, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic
Natasha Baker (Paralympic equestrian rider), for services to equestrianism
Jeanette Chippington (Paralympic canoeist), for services to canoeing
Hannah Cockcroft (Paralympic athlete), for services to athletics
Kadeena Cox (Paralympic cyclist and athlete), for services to cycling and athletics
Tom Daley (Olympic diver), for services to diving, LGBTQ+ rights and charity
Aled Davies (Paralympic athlete), for services to athletics
Bethany Firth (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Emma Hayes (Chelsea manager), for services to football
Hannah Mills (Olympic sailor), for services to sailing and the environment
Stephanie Moore (founder of the Bobby Moore Fund), for services to bowel cancer research funding
Adam Peaty (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Jonathan Rea (motorcycle racer), for services to motorcycle racing
Hannah Russell (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Michael Sharrock (British Paralympic Association chief executive), for services to athletes with disabilities
David Smith (Paralympic boccia player), for services to the sport of boccia
Chris Spice (British Swimming national performance director), for services to swimming and high performance sport
Sophie Wells (Paralympic equestrian rider), for services to equestrianism
Max Whitlock (Olympic gymnast), for services to gymnastics
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Karen Almond (former England rugby captain), for services to women's rugby union
Freya Anderson (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Laura Baxter (interim chief executive of Special Olympics Great Britain), for services to the Special Olympics
Gary Bennett (patron for Show Racism The Red Card), for services to anti-racism in football
Ayaz Bhuta (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Stuart Bithell (Olympic sailor), for services to sailing
Richard Briggs (Northern Ireland Judo Federation), for services to judo
Jonathan Broom-Edwards (Paralympic high jumper), for services to athletics
Jonny Brownlee (Olympic triathlete), for services to triathlon
Ellen Buttrick (Paralympic rower), for services to rowing
Jordan Catchpole (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Louis Cayer (tennis coach), for services to tennis
Joe Choong (modern pentathlete), for services to modern pentathlon
Jonathan Coggan (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Laura Collett (Olympic equestrian), for services to equestrianism
Ryan Cowling (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Nicholas Cummins (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Kathleen Dawson (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming and women in sport
Thomas Dean (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Jill Douglas (sports presenter), for services to sport and charity
Reece Dunn (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Allison Fisher (professional pool player), for contribution to sport
Dylan Fletcher-Scott (Olympic sailor), for services to sailing
Kate French (modern pentathlete), for services to modern pentathlon
Piers Gilliver (Paralympic wheelchair fencer), for services to fencing
Kylie Grimes (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
James Guy (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming
John Harris (former chair of British Shooting), for services to sport
Charlotte Henshaw (Paralympic canoeist), for services to canoeing
Adam Hills (presenter and comedian), for services to Paralympic sport and disability awareness
Steve Holland (England men's national team assistant manager), for services to football
Anna Hopkin (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Calum Jarvis (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Jamie Jones-Buchanan (retired professional rugby league player), for services to rugby league and the community in Leeds
Tully Kearney (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Erin Kennedy (Paralympic rower), for services to rowing
Timothy Lawler (SportsAid chief executive), for services to sport for young people
Alan Laws (vice-president of British Canoeing), for services to canoeing
Jessica Learmonth (Olympic triathlete), for services to triathlon
Matty Lee (Olympic diver), for services to diving
Jabeena Maslin (modern pentathlon coach), for services to modern pentathlon
Tom McEwan (Olympic equestrian), for services to equestrianism
Eilidh McIntyre (Olympic sailor), for services to sailing
Owen Miller (Paralympic athlete), for services to athletics
Sheila Parker (former England captain), for services to women's football and charity
Stephen Parry (former Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Phoebe Paterson Pine (Paralympic archer), for services to archery
George William Paul, for services to British Horseracing Heritage
Daniel Pembroke (Paralympic athlete), for services to athletics
Aaron Phipps (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Tom Pidcock (Olympic cyclist), for services to cycling
Lauren Price (Olympic boxer), for services to boxing
Emma Raducanu (tennis player), for services to tennis
Giedre Rakauskaite (Paralympic rower), for services to rowing
Matthew Richards (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming
James Roberts (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby.
Mark Robinson (Olympic performance manager for the Royal Yachting Association), for services to sailing
Stuart Robinson (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Matt Rotherham (Paralympic cyclist), for services to cycling
Chris Ryan (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Duncan Scott (Olympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Paul Shaw (Great Britain wheelchair rugby head coach), for services to wheelchair rugby
Beth Shriever (Olympic BMX rider), for services to BMX racing
Christopher Skelley (Paralympic judoka), for services to judo
Andrew Small (Paralympic sprint and middle distance athlete), for services to athletics
Jack Smith (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Jason Smyth (Paralympic sprinter), for services to Paralympic athletics and the sporting community in Northern Ireland
Oliver Stanhope (Paralympic rower), for services to rowing
Jamie Stead (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Lauren Steadman (Paralympic triathlete), for services to triathlon
Laura Sugar (Paralympic canoeist), for services to canoeing
Maisie Summers-Newton (Paralympic swimmer), for services to swimming
Georgia Taylor-Brown (Olympic triathlete), for services to triathlon
Oliver Townend (Olympic equestrian), for services to equestrianism
Jaco van Gass (Paralympic cyclist), for services to cycling
Gavin Walker (Paralympic wheelchair rugby player), for services to wheelchair rugby
Matt Walls (Olympic cyclist), for services to cycling
Ben Watson (Paralympic cyclist), for services to cycling
Charlotte Worthington (Olympic BMX rider), for services to BMX racing
Galal Yafai (Olympic boxer), for services to boxing
Alex Yee (Olympic triathlete), for services to triathlon
Thomas Young (Paralympic sprinter), for services to athletics
- Where in the world is Gotham City and Hogwarts? Check out the map that contains all our favourite fictional places
- 5 new things to learn in 2022: Fun and healthy challenges to inspire a new you