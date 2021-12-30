Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund are looking to put together a deal to try to persuade Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland to stay with them, with the 21-year-old's future at the club set to be decided by the end of February. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Manchester City will wait until the summer to add a striker to their ranks, with the club retaining an interest in Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane and also having Haaland among their list of targets. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona's hopes of extending France winger Ousmane Dembele's contract have suffered a blow with talks having broken down. The 24-year-old's current deal runs out in the summer. (Gerard Moreno, via 90 Min) external-link

Newcastle United hope to complete a deal to bring in Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week and, after an injury to 29-year-old English striker Callum Wilson, will also try to sign a forward in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have asked about the availability of 24-year-old France left-back Theo Hernandez, who AC Milan will not consider selling for less than 60m euros (£50.5m). (Tuttosport, via Football Italia) external-link

Wolfsburg's French centre-back Maxence Lacroix, 21, Fenerbahce's Hungarian Attila Szalai, 23, and Sevilla's France international Jules Kounde, 23, are among the defenders Chelsea could target in January. (Express) external-link

Paris St-Germain still believe they can tie France forward Kylian Mbappe to a new deal. The 23-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is free to negotiate with clubs outside France from January. (National) external-link

The big 2021 Premier League quiz 20 teams. 240 questions. How well do you know the Premier League in 2021?

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has told England keeper Dean Henderson he will not be allowed to leave the club in January, with Tottenham monitoring the 24-year-old's situation. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

United have entered the race to sign Leeds United's 25-year-old Brazil forward Raphinha. (Fichajes, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris, 35, is open to a return to former club Nice when his contract with the London club runs out in the summer. (Foot Mercato, via Mail) external-link

Sevilla have little room to increase their offer for France striker Anthony Martial after Manchester United rejected the Spanish club's move to take the 26-year-old on loan. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mirror) external-link

Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in Olympiakos' 20-year-old Guinean forward Aguibou Camara. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Besiktas are in talks to sign Turkey striker Cenk Tosun from Everton on loan. The 30-year-old's contract with the Goodison Park club runs out in the summer. (Fanatik - in Turkish) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, who has been linked with Arsenal, Leicester City and Everton among others, will leave the club when his contract runs out in the summer. (90 Min) external-link

Napoli are interested in signing Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe and the 24-year-old's season-long loan to Aston Villa could be cut short so he can join the Italian side. (Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia) external-link

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick could look to Barcelona's 22-year-old Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, potentially available for £30m, to solve his side's defensive problems. (El Nacional, via Mirror) external-link

Juventus would be willing to sell 21-year-old Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski for 35-40m euros (£29m-34m) in January, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich the main contenders. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link