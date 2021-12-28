Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Kylian Mbappe says he will not be moving to Real Madrid in January and will be staying at Paris St-Germain until at least the end of the season. The 23-year-old's contract with the Ligue 1 side runs out in the summer. (CNN) external-link

Leeds United winger Raphinha has been linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but the 25-year-old Brazil international will not push for a move in January. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona have not given up on trying to sign Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25, from Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Everton have discussed a potential move to sign 28-year-old English midfielder and former player Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are considering trying to sign Everton's 28-year-old France left-back Lucas Digne, with the Stamford Bridge side likely to be without England defender Ben Chilwell, 25, for a lengthy spell because of a knee injury. (90 Min) external-link

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, 25, is a target for a number of Premier League clubs - having been watched by Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham in recent months - but Bayer Leverkusen are in no hurry to sell a player who is under contract until 2025. (90 Min) external-link

Newcastle United are lining up a move for France centre-back Samuel Umtiti, with Barcelona keen to offload the 28-year-old. (Marca) external-link

Newcastle are also interested in bringing in Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa in January, but the 25-year-old would prefer to stay with Flamengo. (Mirror) external-link

Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne, whose contract at Napoli runs out in the summer, is tempted by an offer from Toronto FC, and the Major League Soccer side are pushing to sign the 30-year-old in January. (Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia) external-link

Juventus want to change the terms of the contract extension agreed with 28-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, who will be free to leave the club when his current deal runs out in the summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Queens Park Rangers are ahead of Nottingham Forest in trying to sign 30-year-old English defender Steve Cook from Bournemouth. (Mail) external-link

Middlesbrough are closing in on a move to sign Republic of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly, 21, on loan from Brighton. (Mail) external-link