From the section Gossip

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, whose contract with AC Milan runs out in the summer. Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the 25-year-old but Spurs have already held talks with Kessie's camp. (Express) external-link

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe does not want to make a move for Tottenham's 25-year-old English midfielder Dele Alli as he wants to strengthen other parts of his team in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are ready to compete with Liverpool to try to sign Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, from Leeds United in the summer. (Sport Italia, via Express) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea and England right-back Reece James, 22, and could try to tempt the Blues by offering Belgium winger Eden Hazard as part of any deal. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Real Madrid's priority is to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund next summer but the Spanish club are looking at Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative if they miss out. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, is a target for Napoli, who are managed by ex-Blues boss Maurizio Sarri. (Tuttosport, via Football Italia) external-link

Barcelona want to offload Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho and the 29-year-old's preferred option is a switch to Arsenal. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

French club Lille want at least 30m euros (£25m) if they are to sell 21-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Italy striker Andrea Belotti is set to leave Torino when his contract with the Serie A side runs out in the summer, with AC Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina interested in the 28-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia) external-link