Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City target Dusan Vlahovic could price himself out of a January move because the 21-year-old Fiorentina striker wants £200,000 a week. (Star) external-link

Manchester United have identified 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz - dubbed 'the next Kai Havertz' - as a transfer target. (Express) external-link

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 29, is on Manchester United's list of potential successors to David de Gea, 31. (Star) external-link

Despite numerous rumours about Newcastle's January plans, head coach Eddie Howe says the side must be "realistic" about its options in the transfer window. (Express) external-link

Rafael Benitez is confident that 18-year-old Everton striker Lewis Dobbin will sign a new contract at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

He has transformed Atletico... But is Diego Simeone facing an identity crisis?

Liverpool are interested in West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, 25, and Leeds' Brazilian winger Raphinha, 25. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

After spending £150m in the summer, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be investing more in the January transfer window. (Express) external-link