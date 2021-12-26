Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Wales international forward Gareth Bale, 32, and Spain midfielder Isco, 29, are the main candidates to leave Real Madrid in January, with the contracts of both players running out in the summer. (Marca) external-link

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing France striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain and, although the 23-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from 1 January, his future will not be decided until March - after the Champions League last-16 tie between the two clubs. (AS, via Mail) external-link

Real Madrid also expect Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, to join on a free transfer at the end of the season. With only six months left on his contract, the Spanish club are hopeful of meeting Rudiger's wage demands. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, is in his native Spain and will have a medical on Monday before completing his move to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are targeting four promising German players as potential transfers. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, 18, Borussia Monchengladbach's 18-year-old left-back Luca Netz, 19-year old RB Lepizig midfielder Eric Martel and VfL Bochum centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, are all among interim manager Ralf Rangnick wanted list. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle United are planning to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The 22-year-old Frenchman is a free agent at the end of the season, with Manchester United and Chelsea also interested. (Sun) external-link

England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, is set to leave Arsenal to join Italian side Roma on loan. (Goal) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes is interested in signing English centre-back Lloyd Kelly, 23, from Championship promotion-chasers Bournemouth to help deal with his side's defensive problems. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has suggested England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 21, will return to Stamford Bridge to fight for a place in the Blues side following the end of a season-long loan at Crystal Palace. (Metro) external-link

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry is set to return to the club to help with youth development. The 41-year-old left his role as assistant to then-Aston Villa boss Dean Smith in the summer to pursue a career in management. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

