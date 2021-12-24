Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will save the money from the sale of 21-year-old Spain forward Ferran Torres, who is set to join Barcelona in a deal worth up to £55m, to help finance a summer move for Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Newcastle United will not pursue a move for 26-year-old Manchester United and France striker Anthony Martial because it would cost them £6m to take him on loan for the second half of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal have identified Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as a possible transfer target. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dusan Vlahovic expensive options, the Gunners have scouted the 24-year-old Moroccan as an alternative striker. (Express) external-link

Tottenham are willing to let England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, go out on loan in January, while Republic of Ireland right-back Matt Doherty, 29, can leave on a permanent deal. (Evening Standard) external-link

France winger Ousmane Dembele, 24, has agreed to a new five-year contract with Barcelona, on reduced terms, and will sign the deal next week. (Sport) external-link

Roma are in talks to sign Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, on loan during the January transfer window. (ESPN) external-link

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, linked with a move to Manchester United, wants to extend his contract with Leeds United. (Mail) external-link

Orlando City and United States striker Daryl Dike, 21, is wanted by a number of English clubs, including West Ham, Newcastle, Brighton, Leeds and West Brom. (Team Talk) external-link

Atletico Madrid expect to receive a bid for 31-year-old England right-back Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United in January. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton are among the sides interested in Arsenal's English striker Eddie Nketiah, 22. (Mail) external-link

France defender Clement Lenglet, 26, wants to stay at Barcelona, despite losing his starting spot this season. (Marca) external-link

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says he will not let any of his fringe players, including English striker Dwight Gayle, 32, and Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick, 29, leave on loan in January because of his side's small squad. (Chronicle) external-link

Southampton look set to extend the contract of former Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero. The 40-year-old signed a short-term deal at St Mary's until 5 January earlier this month. (Mail) external-link

Six Championship clubs - Bournemouth, Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and West Brom - have contacted Aston Villa about signing 23-year-old English striker Keinan Davis in January. (Football Insider) external-link