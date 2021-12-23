Last updated on .From the section Gossip

AC Milan hope to sign Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 28. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid and France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 19. (El Nacional - in French) external-link

Newcastle United have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, even though the Spanish side are still trying to extend his contract. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham are considering a move for Juventus and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (4-4-2 via Sun) external-link

Sevilla have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, from Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal's England Under-21 international Eddie Nketiah, 22, wants to leave for regular first-team football despite the Gunners keen to extend his contract which ends next summer. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has decided Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, still has a future at the club despite interest from clubs overseas. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea are interested in a move for Barcelona and USA defender Sergino Dest, 21. (El Nacional - via Metro) external-link

Ralf Rangnick could be set to contact former club RB Leipzig for Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara, 23, as he seeks a replacement for Serbian 33-year-old Nemanja Matic at Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Juventus are keen on signing Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 26, and Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32. (Gazzetta dello Sport, subscription required) external-link

The Italian club are also interested in a surprise move for Fulham's 27-year-old Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. (90min) external-link

Tottenham are currently leading the race to sign AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie. The north London side will have to fight off interest from Paris St-Germain, who are also keen on the 25-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Brentford are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a January deal for 20-year-old Wales winger Brennan Johnson. (90min) external-link

