Newcastle face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham in the race to sign England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid. (90min) external-link

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, after he was stripped of the captaincy this month. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham want to sign a right wing-back and a forward in January, and they are looking to offload both Irish defender Matt Doherty, 29, and England midfielder Dele Alli, 25. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham and Rangers are battling it out to sign West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28. (Teamtalk) external-link

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for 21-year-old United States defender Sergino Dest, with Bayern Munich monitoring his situation. (ESPN) external-link

Canada striker Jonathan David, 21, who has been linked with Arsenal and West Ham, will leave Lille next year, his agent has said. (Radio Canada - in French) external-link

Napoli are looking to sign Everton and France fullback Lucas Digne, 28, who has been tipped to leave Goodison Park in January. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Watford are interested in signing Arsenal's Bosnian fullback Sead Kolasinac, 28, in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund will try to sign Jude Bellingham's brother, Jobe, 16, in a bid to convince the England midfielder, 18, to stay at Signal Iduna Park. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are struggling to offload France defender Samuel Umtiti, 27, and Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, because both players don't want to give up their lucrative contracts at the Nou Camp. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle have joined Brighton in the race to sign Tottenham and Wales defender Joe Rodon, 24. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Porto and Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 24, as a replacement for Sadio Mane, 30, who heads off to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal next month. (FourFourTwo) external-link

