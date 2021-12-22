Transfer rumours: Trippier, Aubameyang, Alli, David, Diaz, Digne, Rodon
Newcastle face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham in the race to sign England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid. (90min)
Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, after he was stripped of the captaincy this month. (ESPN)
Tottenham want to sign a right wing-back and a forward in January, and they are looking to offload both Irish defender Matt Doherty, 29, and England midfielder Dele Alli, 25. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham and Rangers are battling it out to sign West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28. (Teamtalk)
Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for 21-year-old United States defender Sergino Dest, with Bayern Munich monitoring his situation. (ESPN)
Canada striker Jonathan David, 21, who has been linked with Arsenal and West Ham, will leave Lille next year, his agent has said. (Radio Canada - in French)
Napoli are looking to sign Everton and France fullback Lucas Digne, 28, who has been tipped to leave Goodison Park in January. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Watford are interested in signing Arsenal's Bosnian fullback Sead Kolasinac, 28, in January. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Borussia Dortmund will try to sign Jude Bellingham's brother, Jobe, 16, in a bid to convince the England midfielder, 18, to stay at Signal Iduna Park. (Football Insider)
Barcelona are struggling to offload France defender Samuel Umtiti, 27, and Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, because both players don't want to give up their lucrative contracts at the Nou Camp. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish)
Newcastle have joined Brighton in the race to sign Tottenham and Wales defender Joe Rodon, 24. (Times - subscription required)
Liverpool are monitoring Porto and Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 24, as a replacement for Sadio Mane, 30, who heads off to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal next month. (FourFourTwo)
