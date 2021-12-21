Transfer rumours: Gomez, Coman, Martial, Azpilicueta, Marquinhos, Milinkovic-Savic
Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool and England centre-back Joe Gomez, 24. (Mail)
Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keeping track of Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Liverpool are contenders for the signature of Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Sky Germany)
Manchester United and France forward Anthony Martial, 26, wants to join Sevilla on loan. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, wants to stay at the club despite Barcelona showing interest in signing the Spain defender when his contract expires in the summer. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester United have contacted River Plate over a £17m deal to sign 21-year-old Argentina forward Julian Alvarez. (Ole - in Spanish)
Tottenham Hotspur and Roma are vying for the signature of Hoffenheim and Germany midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 26. (Sky Germany)
Manchester United are interested in signing Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, 26. (Il Messaggero - in Italian)
Chelsea had a £72m bid for Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos, 27, rejected in the summer. (L'Equipe - in French)
Brazil centre-back Marquinhos will sign a new contract at PSG until 2026 or 2027. (Fabrizio Romano)
Everton will make a third attempt to sign Rangers and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson, 20. (Guardian)
Newcastle United are targeting six players, including two loans, in a busy January transfer window. (90min)
Aston Villa have received four offers for 25-year-old Brazil striker Wesley, who is on loan at Club Brugge. (HLN - in Dutch)
West Ham United and Barcelona lead the race to sign Real Sociedad's Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 26, whose contract expires in the summer. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish)
