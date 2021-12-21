Transfer rumours: Gomez, Coman, Martial, Azpilicueta, Marquinhos, Milinkovic-Savic

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool and England centre-back Joe Gomez, 24. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keeping track of Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Liverpool are contenders for the signature of Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Sky Germany)external-link

Manchester United and France forward Anthony Martial, 26, wants to join Sevilla on loan. (Sky Sports)external-link

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, wants to stay at the club despite Barcelona showing interest in signing the Spain defender when his contract expires in the summer. (The Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Manchester United have contacted River Plate over a £17m deal to sign 21-year-old Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. (Ole - in Spanish)external-link

Tottenham Hotspur and Roma are vying for the signature of Hoffenheim and Germany midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 26. (Sky Germany)external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, 26. (Il Messaggero - in Italianexternal-link)

Chelsea had a £72m bid for Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos, 27, rejected in the summer. (L'Equipe - in French)external-link

Brazil centre-back Marquinhos will sign a new contract at PSG until 2026 or 2027. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Everton will make a third attempt to sign Rangers and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson, 20. (Guardian)external-link

Newcastle United are targeting six players, including two loans, in a busy January transfer window. (90min)external-link

Aston Villa have received four offers for 25-year-old Brazil striker Wesley, who is on loan at Club Brugge. (HLN - in Dutch)external-link

West Ham United and Barcelona lead the race to sign Real Sociedad's Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 26, whose contract expires in the summer. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish)external-link

Wednesday's Mail back page
Wednesday's Mail back page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport