Newcastle United are keen to bolster their attacking options in January with Manchester United's 26-year-old French striker Anthony Martial and Inter Milan's Bosnian front man Edin Dzeko, 35, on their shortlist. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are close to bringing highly rated French midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 22, to Old Trafford from Marseille for what would be Ralf Rangnick's first signing as interim manager. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Manchester United have joined the race to sign River Plate and Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, 21. (Ole - via Metro) external-link

Real Madrid are in talks with Antonio Rudiger in a bid to sign the 28-year-old Germany defender when his contract with Chelsea expires in June. (Rudy Galetti) external-link

Everton have agreed a £17m deal for Dynamo Kiev and Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, 22, paving the way for out-of-favour French defender Lucas Digne, 28, to leave the Toffees amid interest from Newcastle and Leicester. (The Mirror) external-link

Everton could be offered Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur, 25, as part of any deal for the Italian club to sign Digne. (Sport Mediaset - via Football Transfer Tavern) external-link

Arsenal are eyeing a move for two Juventus players - Arthur and Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski, 21. (Marca) external-link

Newcastle and West Ham are monitoring the situation of Tottenham's English midfielder Dele Alli, 25. (Eurosport) external-link

Newcastle have offered Lyon attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta £181,457 per week to move to St James' Park, which the 24-year-old Brazilian has turned down as the move would not be a 'step up in quality' from Lyon. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Erling Braut Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has denied claims that the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker has a pre-agreement to make a move to Real Madrid in the summer. (NOS - via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

The transfer of Gremio full-back Vanderson to Brentford is on the verge of collapsing after Ligue 1 side AS Monaco stepped in and made a €12m offer for the 20-year-old Brazilian. (Globo Esporte - in Portuguese) external-link

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Ferran Torres but have not yet finalised a deal for the 21-year-old Spanish forward with Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham have made an approach for Rubin Kazan and Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa have made an offer for Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, 24. (CalcioMercato) external-link

Juventus are eyeing a move for a striker in January with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, Manchester United's Edinson Cavani, 34, and Paris St-Germain's Mauro Icardi, 28, all on their shortlist. (Tuttosport) external-link