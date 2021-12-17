Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United and France forward Anthony Martial, 26, wants to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible, his agent says. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Martial could reportedly join Juventus in January on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle United's new owners have been advised to make a move for Martial to boost the Magpies' attacking options. (Transfer Window Podcast) external-link

Everton have agreed a fee with Dynamo Kyiv to sign Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, 25, for £18m. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool have put a £15m price tag on 24-year-old English centre-back Nat Phillips. (Athletic) external-link

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24, is open to signing for Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, is Barcelona manager Xavi's main target for the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax have all sent scouts to FC Copenhagen to watch 16-year-old Swedish midfielder Roony Bardghji. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to add Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25, to his Gunners squad in January. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Chelsea are interested in AC Milan and France left-back Theo Hernandez, 24, as cover for injured England defender Ben Chilwell. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Leeds United have been dealt a January transfer setback after English midfielder John Swift, 26, said he wants to stay at Reading. (Reading Chronicle) external-link

Newcastle United have decided to terminate 21-year-old English midfielder Matty Longstaff's season-long loan with Aberdeen. (Chronicle) external-link