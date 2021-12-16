Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are interested in a move for Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, and are hopeful that Ralf Rangnick can help them beat Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich to his signing. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Rudiger, who is out of contract in the summer, is planning to quit Chelsea after he was offered less than the £140,000 a week that England midfielder Mason Mount, 22, has been offered to sign a new deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, 24, would turn down the opportunity to move to Old Trafford from Barcelona in January because of the English weather, according to the Netherlands midfielder's father. (AD, via Express) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, has warned Barcelona that he won't consider a move to the Nou Camp unless the club are playing in the Champions League next year. (Sport, via Star) external-link

Manchester United have a ready-made replacement if 26-year-old French forward Anthony Martial leaves as Swedish winger Anthony Elanga, 19, is set for a new deal after impressing new boss Ralf Rangnick. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is set to approach his former club Chelsea with an offer for 25-year-old England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Il Romanista, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Juventus' Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, 25, as well as the Italian side's 21-year-old Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Everton are interested in signing Dynamo Kiev's Ukraine international left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, 25, for £20m. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Manchester United have identified Leeds United's Illan Meslier as the best young goalkeeper in England - but when they sent goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to watch the 21-year-old Frenchman, he conceded seven at Manchester City on Tuesday. (Mail) external-link

Everton are among a number of Premier League clubs chasing Metz's French right-back Fabien Centonze, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has urged the club to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabon striker, 32, was stripped of the captaincy. (Sun) external-link

Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell has warned Manchester United and Chelsea that 21-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will not come cheap. (Tuttosport, via Metro) external-link

Newcastle United's scouting department have been keeping a keen eye on talent in the Championship, with Luton's 23-year-old English striker Elijah Adebayo a possible target. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

