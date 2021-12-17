Last updated on .From the section Sport

Brentford boss Frank calls for Premier League postponements

A surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant has wreaked havoc on the weekend's sporting fixtures.

In football, five Premier League games from this weekend's 10-match fixture list have been called off with nine in total postponed over the past week.

Nineteen fixtures due to be played across all three divisions of the English Football League on Saturday have been postponed.

Two games in the Women's Super League on Saturday have also been called off.

In rugby union, 47 players from nine different Premiership clubs tested positive for Covid-19, up from just two the previous week.

France's new travel rules have caused the postponement of seven European rugby matches due to be played between French and British teams this weekend.

And in tennis, the Battle of the Brits - an exhibition organised by Jamie Murray and featuring Andy Murray set to take place in Aberdeen on 21 and 22 December - has been postponed.

Here's an overview of all the sporting events affected so far this month:

17 December

FOOTBALL: Manchester City's Women's Super League game against Reading and Chelsea's match against West Ham, both due to be played on 19 December, are postponed.

RUGBY UNION: Seven European matches due to be played between French and British teams this weekend have been postponed because of France's new travel rules.

TENNIS: The Battle of the Brits - an exhibition organised by Jamie Murray and featuring Andy Murray scheduled for 21 and 22 December - has been postponed.

16 December

15 December

FOOTBALL: Burnley's Premier League match with Watford is called off three hours before kick-off after an outbreak in the Hornets' squad.

FOOTBALL: Leicester City's home game against Manchester City in the Women's Continental League Cup is postponed.

FOOTBALL: Saturday's Championship matches between Reading v Luton and Millwall v Preston are postponed.

RUGBY UNION: Saracens call off Saturday's European Challenge Cup game against Pau, with all players, coaches and support staff going into isolation.

14 December

ALL SPORT: 'Covid passes' are introduced in England for any event with more than 10,000 people.

FOOTBALL: Premier League reports 42 positive tests - the most recorded in the league over a seven-day period.

FOOTBALL: Manchester United postpone Premier League match against Brentford.

13 December

FOOTBALL: Manchester United shut down their Carrington training ground after a Covid-19 outbreak.

TENNIS: Britain's Emma Raducanu tests positive and withdraws from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

12 December

FOOTBALL: Sheffield United's Championship game with Queens Park Rangers is postponed because of an outbreak at the west London club.

11 December

RUGBY UNION: Three Leinster players and a member of staff test positive before the side's Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath.

9 December