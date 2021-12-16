Last updated on .From the section Sport

Brentford boss Frank calls for Premier League postponements

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus has affected a number of sporting events around the world.

Five Premier League matches have been postponed in a week by outbreaks of Covid-19 while some of the weekend's English Football League fixtures are off.

Rugby games have been cancelled and British tennis player Emma Raducanu is isolating after testing positive.

Cricket players from as far apart as Australia and West Indies have also been affected.

Here's an overview of all the sporting events affected so far:

16 December

CRICKET: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England after being deemed a close contact to a positive case.

CRICKET: Three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, due to begin on Saturday, postponed to June 2022.

FOOTBALL: Leicester's home Premier League match against Tottenham is postponed.

FOOTBALL: Manchester United's home match with Brighton on Saturday is postponed.

FOOTBALL: Wales captain Gareth Bale is among a group of Real Madrid players to test positive.

FOOTBALL: Games postponed across all three divisions of the EFL, which announces tighter protocols and more regular testing.

15 December

FOOTBALL: Burnley's Premier League match with Watford is called off three hours before kick-off after an outbreak in the Hornets' squad.

FOOTBALL: Leicester City's home game against Manchester City in the Women's Continental League Cup is postponed.

FOOTBALL: Saturday's Championship matches between Reading v Luton and Millwall v Preston are postponed.

RUGBY UNION: Saracens call off Saturday's European Challenge Cup game against Pau, with all players, coaches and support staff going into isolation.

14 December

ALL SPORT: 'Covid passes' are introduced in England for any event with more than 10,000 people.

FOOTBALL: Premier League reports 42 positive tests - the most recorded in the league over a seven-day period.

FOOTBALL: Manchester United postpone Premier League match against Brentford.

13 December

FOOTBALL: Manchester United shut down their Carrington training ground after a Covid-19 outbreak.

TENNIS: Britain's Emma Raducanu tests positive and withdraws from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

12 December

FOOTBALL: Sheffield United's Championship game with Queens Park Rangers is postponed because of an outbreak at the west London club.

11 December

RUGBY UNION: Three Leinster players and a member of staff test positive before the side's Heineken Champions Cup win over Bath.

9 December