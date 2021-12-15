Transfer rumours: Trippier, Aubameyang, Haaland, Vlahovic, Rudiger, Gomez
Newcastle United are growing increasingly confident of signing England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid next month. (Football Insider)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will contact Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabon striker, 32, was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy. (Mirror)
Barcelona are preparing a move for Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Sport)
Manchester City are also interested in Haaland but may not be willing to spend enough money to get him. (Manchester Evening News)
Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all set to move for Dusan Vlahovic after news that the 21-year-old Serbia striker rejected the "highest contract in Fiorentina history". (Talksport)
Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, who has six months remaining on his contract, has confirmed he was considering leaving the club before Thomas Tuchel was appointed manager in January. (Sky Sports, via Mirror)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says English defender Joe Gomez, 24, will not be leaving to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa in the January transfer window. (Express)
RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, 23, has fuelled rumours linking him with Manchester United after praising the club's interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Bild, via Express)
West Ham are among the European clubs interested in signing Feyenoord's Argentine defender Marcos Senesi, 24. (90min)
Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez, 32, could return to Barcelona on loan, with 31-year-old striker Luuk de Jong, who is currently on loan at Barca from Sevilla, moving to Inter. (Sport)
Defender Nat Phillips, 24, has admitted that he is prepared to leave Liverpool in January in search of regular football. (Sky Sports, via Liverpool Echo)
Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign two mystery strikers on loan next month. (Football Insider)
