Transfer rumours: Alli, Pogba, Martial, Lingard, Milenkovic, Vlahovic, Castellanos

Newcastle have made initial enquiries about Dele Alli, with Tottenham willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old midfielder. (Teamtalk)external-link

Manchester United are looking at midfield targets with Paul Pogba, 28, likely to leave for free when the France midfielder's contract expires in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Atletico Madrid want to explore the possibility of an exchange deal with Manchester United for 26-year-old France striker Anthony Martial. (Eurosport)external-link

United are not expecting Jesse Lingard to leave in the January transfer window as the 28-year-old England midfielder approaches the last six months of his contract. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

West Ham are prepared to push ahead with a move for Liverpool's Nat Phillips in January, despite a recent injury for the 24-year-old English defender. (Standard)external-link

West Ham also have hope of a deal for Nikola Milenkovic as an apparent agreement between the 24-year-old Serbia defender and Fiorentina's owner means he is likely to be on the move. (Teamtalk)external-link

Fiorentina have set a price of 100m euros (£85m) for their Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Gazzetta dello Sport - subscription required)external-link

West Ham are tracking New York City's Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos, 23. (Mail)external-link

Paris St-Germain, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are all thought to be monitoring French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, 20, but Wolves would receive only 50% of any transfer fee due to a sell-on clause. (Mail)external-link

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has confirmed the club are in talks with Everton to decide whether 21-year-old English defender Lewis Gibson should continue his loan stint at Hillsborough once he recovers from injury. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Barcelona are plotting a raid for Chelsea's Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen, 19, who is on a season-long loan with Championship side Coventry. (Football Insider)external-link

Leicester City are interested in Swansea's 22-year-old Dutch forward Joel Piroe. (Swansea Independent)external-link

