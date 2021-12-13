Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid have emerged as favourites to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after positive talks with the 28-year-old German about joining on a free next summer. (Guardian) external-link

Midfielder Dele Alli's Tottenham career could be coming to an end as new boss Antonio Conte does not see the 25-year-old in his plans. (The Athletic, via Star) external-link

Newcastle have made Lille centre-back Sven Botman, 21, a priority signing in the January transfer window with Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, 28, also on Eddie Howe's wishlist. (Guardian) external-link

Edinson Cavani's brother has indicated the striker is nearing an exit from Manchester United, with a move to Brazil potentially on the cards for the 34-year-old Uruguayan. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Barcelona, Juventus and Brazilian club Corinthians are interested in signing Manchester United's Cavani. (Marca) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to compete with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the chase for Porto winger Luis Diaz, 24. (Fichajes, via Team Talk) external-link

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says the club will not be spending large sums in the January transfer window. (Talksport) external-link

Forgotten Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, 23, has emerged as a January transfer target for resurgent Championship side Nottingham Forest. (Birmingham Live) external-link

Brentford have made contact with Braga over a potential January move for Portuguese left-back Francisco Moura, 22. (Sun) external-link

