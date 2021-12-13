Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are planning moves for Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 23, Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, and Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, 32. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United remain keen on a deal for Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 22, despite Blackburn Rovers putting a £25m price on him. (Sun) external-link

West Ham are targeting English defender Nathaniel Phillips, 24, as a replacement for injured Italian Angelo Ogbonna, 33, but Liverpool are demanding £10m to let him go. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich's French winger Kingsley Coman, 25, is stalling on signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena, and if he does not, his international team-mate Ousmane Dembele, 24, who is approaching the end of his Barcelona deal, represents a viable alternative. (Christian Falk) external-link

Real Madrid have no plans to sell Brazilian forward Rodrygo, 20, despite links to Liverpool.(Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham have opened contract talks with French goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris, 34, before his current deal expires next summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi, 26, is a target for Serie A clubs AC Milan - who are looking for players ready to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic - and Atalanta. (Tutto Mercatao - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Lyon are considering a move for France striker Anthony Martial, whose agent has said the 26-year-old wants to leave Manchester United. (90 Min) external-link

Lyon are also keen on signing Villarreal's Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma, 24. Manchester United and Barcelona are also believed to be monitoring his progress. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are close to agreeing a new deals with Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, and Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva, 37. (Metro) external-link

Newcastle United will turn their attention to Bournemouth's English defender Steve Cook, 30, after being priced out of a deal for Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski, 29. (Sun external-link )

Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle want 30-year-old Sweden defender Pontus Jansson, whose contract at Brentford runs out in the summer. (Guardian) external-link

Brentford are in talks with Gremio with a view to signing Brazilian right-back Vanderson, 20, in a £9.5m deal in January. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United and Portugal defender Diogo Dalot, 22, was a target for Roma and former boss Jose Mourinho but his recent appearances under Ralf Rangnick make a transfer unlikely, meaning the Serie A club are looking at alternatives including Norwich and England's Max Aarons, 21, and RB Leipzig and Germany's Benjamin Henrichs, 24. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 20, has said he would "prefer not to speak about" his future, with a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Marseille rumoured. (RTL, via Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are struggling to keep English striker Khayon Edwards, 18, who has scored 14 goals already this season and has just six months left on his contract. Chelsea, Leeds, Southampton, Brighton and Newcastle are all monitoring developments, along with numerous clubs in Germany. (Mail) external-link

