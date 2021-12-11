Transfer rumours: Lingard, Haaland, Lukaku, De Vrij, Ndidi, McKennie, Ramsey, Pedri, Januzaj
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Newcastle have made contact with Manchester United over a possible January deal for England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28. (Sun)
Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist in case 34-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Barcelona, including Norway's Erling Haaland, 21, Portugal's Joao Felix, 22, Germany star Timo Werner, 25 and Swedish youngster Alexander Isak, 22. (Mail)
Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, will return to Serie A before the end of his career, his agent has said. (Tuttosport, via Goal)
Inter Milan have not held any contract discussions with Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, 29, amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Real Madrid have identified Leicester and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 25, as a replacement for Brazil star Casemiro, 29. (Naija)
Juventus are set to listen to offers for USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 22, Wales star Aaron Ramsey, 30, and Brazilian Arthur, 25, in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Brighton are set to beat Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan to the signing of 18-year-old Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski for £8m from Pogon Szczecin. (Mail)
Barcelona will target a move for 26-year-old Belgian midfielder Adnan Januzaj when his Real Sociedad contract expires next summer. (Mail)
The Catalans have also set their sights on Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial, 26, as an alternative to Manchester City and Spain star Ferran Torres, 21. (Sport - in Spanish)
PSG and Argentina's 28-year-old forward Mauro Icardi's wife and agent is currently holding talks with Juventus over a potential return to Italy. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Spain midfielder Pedri, 19, insists he is happy at Barcelona despite interest from Manchester City. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment