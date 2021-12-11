Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle have made contact with Manchester United over a possible January deal for England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28. (Sun external-link )

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist in case 34-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Barcelona, including Norway's Erling Haaland, 21, Portugal's Joao Felix, 22, Germany star Timo Werner, 25 and Swedish youngster Alexander Isak, 22. (Mail external-link )

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, will return to Serie A before the end of his career, his agent has said. (Tuttosport, via Goal external-link )

Inter Milan have not held any contract discussions with Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, 29, amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian external-link )

Real Madrid have identified Leicester and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 25, as a replacement for Brazil star Casemiro, 29. (Naija external-link )

Juventus are set to listen to offers for USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 22, Wales star Aaron Ramsey, 30, and Brazilian Arthur, 25, in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian external-link )

Brighton are set to beat Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan to the signing of 18-year-old Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski for £8m from Pogon Szczecin. (Mail external-link )

Jurgen Klopp calls it a "crazy" festive schedule Which Premier League teams have the busiest festive schedule?

Barcelona will target a move for 26-year-old Belgian midfielder Adnan Januzaj when his Real Sociedad contract expires next summer. (Mail external-link )

The Catalans have also set their sights on Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial, 26, as an alternative to Manchester City and Spain star Ferran Torres, 21. (Sport - in Spanish external-link )

PSG and Argentina's 28-year-old forward Mauro Icardi's wife and agent is currently holding talks with Juventus over a potential return to Italy. (Fichajes - in Spanish external-link )

Spain midfielder Pedri, 19, insists he is happy at Barcelona despite interest from Manchester City. (Tuttosport - in Italian external-link )

Sunday's Express back page