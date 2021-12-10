Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United. The La Liga club believe a deal for the 36-year-old Portugal forward could be struck in January following Ralf Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United interim manager Rangnick has advised the club to monitor RB Leipzig's Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara, 23, Borussia Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, and 26-year-old Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea are weighing up a possible move for Leicester and France Under-21 defender Wesley Fofana, 20, with Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28, and 25-year-old Danish international Andreas Christensen yet to sign new contracts at Stamford Bridge. (Goal) external-link

Rudiger is set to become one of football's highest-paid defenders if he decides to leave Chelsea, with several European clubs willing to quadruple his current salary. (Mail) external-link

Brighton are moving closer to reaching a £20m deal with Championship club Blackburn Rovers for 22-year-old Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz. (Mirror) external-link

The Seagulls have also held talks over a deal for Poland midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, 18, to join them from Pogon Szczecin in January. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are prepared to activate the 50m euros (£42.6m) release clause of Barcelona's 17-year-old Spanish midfielder Gavi. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle United, Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris St-Germain have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Manchester United's 26-year-old French forward Anthony Martial. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club is moving in the right direction and the first team will be strengthened in the January transfer window. (Marca) external-link

Barcelona have increased their bid for 21-year-old Manchester City and Spain winger Ferran Torres to 45m euros (£38m) with a further 15m euros (£12.8m) in add-ons. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

The La Liga side have also explored the possibility of signing three Chelsea defenders on free transfers next summer. They are Rudiger, Christensen and Spain's Cesar Azpiliceuta, 32. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City are interested in Arsenal's 21-year-old Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, who has impressed since joining in the summer from Benfica. (ESPN, via Metro) external-link

Arsenal are prepared to offer 80m euros (£68m) for Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Sport Mediaset, via Metro) external-link

The Gunners are under pressure to sell English midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, who is growing increasingly frustrated at a lack of playing time. (Mail) external-link

West Ham have had a bid of £21m rejected by Real Madrid for 30-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard. (El Nacional, via Mail) external-link

The Hammers will open new contract talks with English forward Jarrod Bowen, 24, next year amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool. (90min) external-link

Norwich City's 21-year-old English right-back Max Aarons is among Roma manager Jose Mourinho's January transfer targets. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Real Sociedad's Belgian winger Adnan Januzaj, 26, is a target of La Liga rivals Barcelona. The former Manchester United player's contract expires at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

