Question of Sport: How will you get on in this week's quiz?

Last updated on .From the section Sport

Question of Sport celebrates the festive season with a Christmas special on Friday.

Anton du Beke, Jules Breach, Shaun Wallace and Big Zuu show off their sporting knowledge on the episode, but how much do you know about these other celebrities and their sporting connections?

Tackle our quiz and see how you get on.

Question of Sport airs at 19:30 BST on Friday evening.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport