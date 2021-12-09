Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are confident Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28, will sign a pre-contract deal with them in January and join on a free transfer next summer. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are targeting a move for Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 29. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Manchester City and England midfielder Phil Foden, 21, has been valued at £128m and is among the most expensive players in the world. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are looking to offer Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo, 27, a new contract in early 2022. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham have seen an audacious £21m bid for Belgium star Eden Hazard, 30, rejected by Real Madrid. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Liverpool have scouted both Leeds and Brazil winger Raphinha, 24, and West Ham's English forward Jarrod Bowen, 24, ahead of potential January moves. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

The Reds are also monitoring Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi is set to give the green light for a January clear-out with Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, United States full-back Sergino Dest, 21, and Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 29, all set to be made available. (Gerard Romero, via Sun) external-link

Barca will also look to offload Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 29, and France centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 28. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are favourites to sign 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg and Germany striker Karim Adeyemi, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool. (Goal) external-link

Paris St-Germain are looking to offload players in January, including Argentina forward Mauro Icardi, 28, Brazilian midfielder Rafinha, 28, and Senegal centre-back Abdou Diallo, 25. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Junior, 21, has reiterated his desire to stay with the La Liga side, warning club bosses not to put an asking price on him. (Vamos, via Marca) external-link

Manchester United are one of the clubs possibly interested in Vinicius Junior. (Mirror) external-link