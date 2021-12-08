Transfer rumours: Ramsey, Marcelo, Digne, Cavani, Elneny, Azpilicueta, Wijnaldum
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be on his way to Everton in January, with the Serie A side happy to sell the 30-year-old who has featured just five times this season. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
That is a blow for Newcastle, who had hoped to make Ramsey one of their first signings under their new owners. (Star)
Several Chelsea players are unhappy the club has not extended Cesar Azpilicueta's contract, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona interested in the Spain defender, 32. (Eurosport)
Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, 33, is set to end his 15-year stay at the Spanish club when his contract expires next year and rejoin Brazilian side Fluminense.(Mirror)
Paris St-Germain are willing to consider loan offers for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the January transfer window. The 31-year-old Netherlands international is open to a return to the Premier League and is a potential target for Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
Newcastle, another of Wijnaldum's former clubs, could also pursue a move for the Dutchman in January. (Marca)
Newcastle have settled on a five-man target list for the January transfer window, which includes Arsenal and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 29. (Mirror)
Everton boss Rafael Benitez dropped Lucas Digne, 28, for the win over Arsenal after a row and the France left-back could now be sold in January. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has said he is "looking forward" to working with Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani for the rest of this season. The 34-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January. (Manchester United)
West Ham boss David Moyes will prioritise signing a defender in January after injuries to Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna. (Mail)
Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for 21-year-old Juventus and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski. (La Repubblica, via Sun)
Besiktas want to terminate the season-long loan of Miralem Pjanic and send the Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder, 31, back to Barcelona.(Zurnal - in Bosnian)
Flamengo want to re-sign Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, 28, from Arsenal.But Gunners technical director Edu does not want to sell him to a South American side. (Torcedores - in Portuguese)
AC Milan have joined the race to sign Lille defender Sven Botman. Liverpool and Newcastle are both keen on the 21-year-old Dutch centre-half but face competition from the Serie A side in January. (Sky Sports Italia)
Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has said he wants the chance to play more first-team football. West Ham are considering a move for the 24-year-old Englishman as David Moyes prioritises signing a defender in January. (Evening Standard)
- 'Hold tight and pretend it's a plan!': You can watch all the Doctor's latest adventures on BBC iPlayer
- What would it be like to have Superman as a dad? Watch now as Clark Kent and Lois face their greatest test