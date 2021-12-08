Last updated on .From the section Sport

Anfield and other Premier League grounds will bring in further checks

Fans will need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative test to attend top-level sport in England under new Covid-19 rules.

The government has made the NHS Covid pass mandatory for any event with more than 10,000 people in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

The rules will come into effect from Wednesday, 15 December.

Access to any event in excess of 10,000 people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland already requires a Covid pass.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the rules as part of the Covid 'plan B' measures in England during a news conference at Downing Street on Wednesday.

The Covid pass will also be needed for any unseated indoor venue with more than 500 people attending and any unseated outdoor venue with more than 4,000 people attending.

Johnson said the pass would still be available to people who had received two doses of a vaccine against Covid-19 but the government would "keep this under review" as the booster programme was extended.

He added that a negative lateral flow test would also be sufficient to obtain a Covid pass.

He said the restrictions would start in a week to help keep events and venues open "at full capacity" while giving attendees "confidence that those around them have done the responsible thing to minimise risk to others".

