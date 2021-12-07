Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are leading the race to sign 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, who is getting closer to leaving Chelsea as a free agent at the end of the season. Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham have also expressed an interest. (Independent) external-link

Manchester United and Liverpool face competition from Atletico Madrid for 18-year-old American striker Ricardo Pepi. (Mirror) external-link

The player top of Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's transfer targets is RB Leipzig's 23-year-old Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah's situation is "completely normal" as the club seek to finalise new contract terms with the 29-year-old Egypt forward. (Guardian) external-link

Liverpool are interested in 28-year-old Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona have contacted Chelsea over possible deals for Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 28, and Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, however Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to let either leave. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona hope a compromise can be reached with Manchester City to allow them to sign Spain forward Ferran Torres for £38m. City want £51m for the 21-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Fenerbahce have denied that the club's 23-year-old Hungarian centre-back Attila Szalai is close to joining Chelsea. (90min) external-link

Ajax are considering a move for Manchester United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, on loan in January. (MEN) external-link

Ajax are also interested in signing 24-year-old Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham. (Times) external-link

Lille's 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches is open to a move to Arsenal, however the Gunners may face competition from AC Milan. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will target a forward in the January transfer window. (Mirror) external-link

Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 26, is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Arsenal and will assess his options in January. (Football.London) external-link

Atletico Madrid's 22-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix could leave the La Liga club. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are considering a loan bid for Manchester City and the Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 26. (Sun) external-link

Brighton want to sign Besiktas and Canada striker Cyle Larin, 26. (TEAMtalk) external-link