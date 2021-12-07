Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Rudiger, Pepi, Haidara, Salah, Dybala, Torres
Liverpool are leading the race to sign 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Mirror)
Real Madrid are favourites to sign Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, who is getting closer to leaving Chelsea as a free agent at the end of the season. Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham have also expressed an interest. (Independent)
Manchester United and Liverpool face competition from Atletico Madrid for 18-year-old American striker Ricardo Pepi. (Mirror)
The player top of Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's transfer targets is RB Leipzig's 23-year-old Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara. (Mirror)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah's situation is "completely normal" as the club seek to finalise new contract terms with the 29-year-old Egypt forward. (Guardian)
Liverpool are interested in 28-year-old Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Barcelona have contacted Chelsea over possible deals for Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 28, and Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, however Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to let either leave. (Sport - in Spanish)
Barcelona hope a compromise can be reached with Manchester City to allow them to sign Spain forward Ferran Torres for £38m. City want £51m for the 21-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Fenerbahce have denied that the club's 23-year-old Hungarian centre-back Attila Szalai is close to joining Chelsea. (90min)
Ajax are considering a move for Manchester United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, on loan in January. (MEN)
Ajax are also interested in signing 24-year-old Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham. (Times)
Lille's 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches is open to a move to Arsenal, however the Gunners may face competition from AC Milan. (Mail)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will target a forward in the January transfer window. (Mirror)
Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 26, is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Arsenal and will assess his options in January. (Football.London)
Atletico Madrid's 22-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix could leave the La Liga club. (AS - in Spanish)
West Ham are considering a loan bid for Manchester City and the Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 26. (Sun)
Brighton want to sign Besiktas and Canada striker Cyle Larin, 26. (TEAMtalk)
