Gossip

Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, is in advanced talks with Barcelona over a move this summer. (El Nacional, via Daily Mail) external-link

Manchester United have joined Premier League strugglers Newcastle United in the race to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, with the 24-year-old France international having made a decision over his future. (Mundo Deportivo, via Express) external-link

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is lining up Stoke's 21-year-old English striker Tyrese Campbell as the first signing of the Saudi era at St James' Park. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle are also prepared to double the salaries of Burnley's English defenders Ben Mee, 32, and 29-year-old James Tarkowski to tempt them to quit the Clarets. (Mirror) external-link

New Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is eyeing up a move for Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, as he looks to begin the rebuilding process at Old Trafford. (El Nacional, via Daily Star) external-link

Chelsea's move for Fenerbahce's 23-year-old defender Attila Szalai is a "done deal", according to his Hungary boss Marco Rossi. (Mirror) external-link

Norwegian winger and Arsenal transfer target Mohamed Elyounoussi, 27, has insisted he and his family are happy with life at Southampton. (Sun) external-link

Leicester City scouts were in attendance for Juventus' 2-0 win over Genoa at the weekend to watch French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, and 27-year-old Italian international Federico Bernardeschi. (CalcioMercato, via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of hiring former United States international midfielder and two-time Major League Soccer head coach Chris Armas, 49, as part of Ralf Rangnick's staff. (ESPN) external-link

AC Milan's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, has expressed his ambition to remain with the Serie A club for the rest of his playing career. (Star) external-link

Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot, 22, has delivered a defiant message and insists he is ready to "give everything" at Manchester United in a blow to potential suitors. (Daily Mail) external-link

Lionel Messi has begun to question whether Mauricio Pochettino is up to the task of being Paris St-Germain manager after the 34-year-old Argentina forward registered concerns over his tactics and ability to control the dressing room. (L'Equipe, via Mirror) external-link

Arsenal look set to sanction a January loan exit for 20-year-old England youth international forward Folarin Balogun - despite facing the prospect of losing 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for up to a month during the Africa Cup of Nations. (Express) external-link

Championship side Bournemouth are one of a number of clubs linked with a possible January move for Balogun. (Bournemouth Echo) external-link