France striker Kylian Mbappe has not ruled out staying with Paris St-Germain, who rejected an offer from Real Madrid for the 22-year-old during the summer. Mbappe's deal with PSG runs out in the summer. (Amazon Prime, via Goal) external-link

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has reiterated he wants to stay at the club but "the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue". The Egypt forward's deal runs out in summer 2023 and he is in negotiations over a new contract. (MBC Masr TV, via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Spain international Fabian Ruiz is a target for Liverpool, who want to bring in the 25-year-old Napoli midfielder next summer. (Fichajes.net) external-link

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has been linked with taking over at Manchester United and the Dutchman says he is ready for the "challenge" of managing a foreign club. (De Volkskrant, via Mirror) external-link

Barcelona will ask France winger Ousmane Dembele to tell them by 31 December if he is going to sign a new contract with them, with the 24-year-old's current deal running out in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Southampton are considering making a move for 40-year-old Argentine keeper Willy Caballero, who is a free agent after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season. (Talksport) external-link

Belgium forward Dries Mertens says he hopes Napoli will take up the option to extend his deal for another season, with the 34-year-old's current contract ending next summer. (Sky Sports Italia - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has denied the club offered Michael Emenalo the job of director of football or sporting director after reports he had turned them down. (Star) external-link

Southampton and Norway winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, 27, who has been linked with Arsenal and Leicester City, says he and his family are settled with the south coast club. (Hampshire Live) external-link