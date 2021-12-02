Transfer rumours: Calvert-Lewin, Cavani, Lingard, Telles, Vlahovic, Haaland, Diaz
Arsenal want Everton and England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, to replace French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30. (Mirror)
Manchester United and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 34, wants to join Barcelona in the summer. (Times - subscription required)
Newcastle are targeting four England players in January, namely Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, 25, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, 31. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United's Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 28, is being tracked by both Inter and AC Milan. (Sun)
Arsenal are now challenging Juventus for the signing of Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, from Fiorentina. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Borussia Dortmund have refused to confirm whether the contract of Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, has a release clause of between 75m and 100m euros (£63.7m-£85m). (Sport 1)
Plans are in place for Pep Guardiola to manage New York City FC when his Manchester City contract expires in 2023. (90min)
Liverpool have been linked with a move for Porto and Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 24. (Marca)
New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to take full control of their recruitment process in January, in tandem with managing director Fabio Paratici. (Football Insider)
Ousmane Dembele's agent is advising the France forward against signing a new deal with Barcelona, as Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in the 24-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, has asked to leave Manchester City and has an agreement in place over a five-year contract with Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
West Ham are interested in signing Manchester City and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 26. (90min)
Former Spain midfielder Isco, 29, will leave Real Madrid in January if an offer is received that benefits both parties. (AS - in Spanish)
Former Brighton centre-back Connor Goldson, 28, has rejected a contract extension at Rangers as the Englishman hopes to return to the Premier League in January. (Football Insider)
Middlesbrough are one of a number of Championship clubs looking to sign England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun, 20, on loan from Arsenal in January. (Standard)