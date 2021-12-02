Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal want Everton and England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, to replace French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 34, wants to join Barcelona in the summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle are targeting four England players in January, namely Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, 25, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, 31. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United's Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 28, is being tracked by both Inter and AC Milan. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are now challenging Juventus for the signing of Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, from Fiorentina. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Borussia Dortmund have refused to confirm whether the contract of Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, has a release clause of between 75m and 100m euros (£63.7m-£85m). (Sport 1) external-link

Plans are in place for Pep Guardiola to manage New York City FC when his Manchester City contract expires in 2023. (90min) external-link

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Porto and Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 24. (Marca) external-link

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to take full control of their recruitment process in January, in tandem with managing director Fabio Paratici. (Football Insider) external-link

Ousmane Dembele's agent is advising the France forward against signing a new deal with Barcelona, as Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in the 24-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, has asked to leave Manchester City and has an agreement in place over a five-year contract with Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are interested in signing Manchester City and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 26. (90min) external-link

Former Spain midfielder Isco, 29, will leave Real Madrid in January if an offer is received that benefits both parties. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Former Brighton centre-back Connor Goldson, 28, has rejected a contract extension at Rangers as the Englishman hopes to return to the Premier League in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Middlesbrough are one of a number of Championship clubs looking to sign England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun, 20, on loan from Arsenal in January. (Standard) external-link