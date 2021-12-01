Transfer rumours: Azpilicueta, Werner, Haaland, Mukiele, Jorginho, Lingard, Nketiah
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona are interested in signing Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer. The Chelsea captain, 32, is out of contract in the summer. (Marca)
Everton could sack manager Rafael Benitez or director of football Marcel Brands by the end of the week. (Football Insider)
Incoming interim manager Ralf Rangnick is keen for Manchester United to make a summer move for Chelsea's Germany forward Timo Werner, 25. (Bild, via 90min)
Rangnick will receive a 10m euros (£8.5m) bonus if he convinces Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, to sign for Manchester United. (Bild - in German)
Rangnick will be given a transfer budget of up to £100m to strengthen the Manchester United squad in January. (Mirror)
RB Leipzig and France right-back Nordi Mukiele, 24, is a target for Manchester United. (90min)
Chelsea are open to selling Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 28, and Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, to Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
Jorginho's agent says the 29-year-old Italy midfielder has not held negotiations with Chelsea over a contract extension. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)
Leicester City are planning a January move for Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan, 25. The South Korea international is on loan at Molineux from RB Leipzig. (Football Insider)
Real Madrid are the preferred destination for Robert Lewandowski if the Poland striker, 33, leaves Bayern Munich next summer. (AS - in Spanish)
Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, from Benfica. (Record - in Portuguese)
Rangers have emerged as a surprise contender for Paris St-Germain's Xavi Simons and are considering making an offer to sign the Dutch midfielder, 18, in January. (AS - in Spanish)
West Ham are expected to move in January for Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, 28, and Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski, 29. (Mirror)
Aston Villa are not interested in signing Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, 24. (Mail)
Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 32, is considering a move to Tottenham. (Sport 1)
England Under-21s striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, has turned down a new contract offer from Arsenal. (Sky Sports)