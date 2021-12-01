Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are interested in signing Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer. The Chelsea captain, 32, is out of contract in the summer. (Marca) external-link

Everton could sack manager Rafael Benitez or director of football Marcel Brands by the end of the week. (Football Insider) external-link

Incoming interim manager Ralf Rangnick is keen for Manchester United to make a summer move for Chelsea's Germany forward Timo Werner, 25. (Bild, via 90min) external-link

Rangnick will receive a 10m euros (£8.5m) bonus if he convinces Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, to sign for Manchester United. (Bild - in German) external-link

Rangnick will be given a transfer budget of up to £100m to strengthen the Manchester United squad in January. (Mirror) external-link

RB Leipzig and France right-back Nordi Mukiele, 24, is a target for Manchester United. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are open to selling Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 28, and Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, to Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Jorginho's agent says the 29-year-old Italy midfielder has not held negotiations with Chelsea over a contract extension. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Leicester City are planning a January move for Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan, 25. The South Korea international is on loan at Molineux from RB Leipzig. (Football Insider) external-link

Real Madrid are the preferred destination for Robert Lewandowski if the Poland striker, 33, leaves Bayern Munich next summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, from Benfica. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Rangers have emerged as a surprise contender for Paris St-Germain's Xavi Simons and are considering making an offer to sign the Dutch midfielder, 18, in January. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are expected to move in January for Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, 28, and Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski, 29. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa are not interested in signing Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, 24. (Mail) external-link

Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 32, is considering a move to Tottenham. (Sport 1) external-link

England Under-21s striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, has turned down a new contract offer from Arsenal. (Sky Sports) external-link