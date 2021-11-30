Transfer rumours: Mancini, Coutinho, Rudiger, Torres, Araujo, Bergwijn, Traore, Mahrez
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Italy head coach and former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has emerged as a candidate to be appointed Manchester United manager next summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Barcelona have offered Manchester United the opportunity to sign Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho, 29. (Sport - in Spanish)
Real Madrid are optimistic about their chances of signing Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28. (Goal)
Barcelona have a "total agreement" in place to sign Manchester City and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, but hope City will lower their asking price of £60m. (Sport)
Chelsea and Liverpool are both eyeing a move for 22-year-old Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo. (Sport)
Ajax want to sign Tottenham and Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn, 24, on loan. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)
Flamengo and Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa wants a return to Europe with Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle keen on the 25-year-old who had spells with Inter Milan and Benfica. (90min)
Chelsea have received a transfer boost with Juventus having pulled out of the running to sign Monaco's France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Wolves are preparing to slash their asking price for 25-year-old Spain winger Adama Traore by £32m. (Football Insider)
Manchester City have stepped up their efforts to extend the contract of Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 30, who has 18 months left on his current deal. (Sun)
Burnley will not allow England defender James Tarkowski, 29, to leave in January. (Football Insider)
Gavin Strachan, 42, has rejected an offer to become manager of League Two Hartlepool United to remain first-team coach at Celtic. (Football Insider)