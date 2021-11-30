Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Italy head coach and former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has emerged as a candidate to be appointed Manchester United manager next summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona have offered Manchester United the opportunity to sign Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho, 29. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are optimistic about their chances of signing Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona have a "total agreement" in place to sign Manchester City and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, but hope City will lower their asking price of £60m. (Sport) external-link

Chelsea and Liverpool are both eyeing a move for 22-year-old Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo. (Sport) external-link

Ajax want to sign Tottenham and Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn, 24, on loan. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

Flamengo and Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa wants a return to Europe with Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle keen on the 25-year-old who had spells with Inter Milan and Benfica. (90min) external-link

Chelsea have received a transfer boost with Juventus having pulled out of the running to sign Monaco's France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Wolves are preparing to slash their asking price for 25-year-old Spain winger Adama Traore by £32m. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City have stepped up their efforts to extend the contract of Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 30, who has 18 months left on his current deal. (Sun) external-link

Burnley will not allow England defender James Tarkowski, 29, to leave in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Gavin Strachan, 42, has rejected an offer to become manager of League Two Hartlepool United to remain first-team coach at Celtic. (Football Insider) external-link