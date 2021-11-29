Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are keen to sign Manchester City and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona executives have spoken to Torres' representatives at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. (Sport, in Spanish) external-link

Barca are also interested in Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial, 25. (Marca, in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, recently spoke to Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi but the French club insist it was nothing more than a chance meeting. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

West Ham are interested in 24-year-old Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds are considering a move for Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz, 28, who has one cap for the Dominican Republic. (Fichajes.net, in Spanish) external-link

Work to do What lies ahead for Rangnick at Old Trafford?

Chelsea's Malang Sarr, 22, is being targeted by Inter Milan. The France Under-21 defender has only made three appearances since joining in 2020. (SportMediaset via Sun) external-link

Newcastle are willing to spend "crazy money" to sign Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Flamengo are considering a January move for Arsenal's 28-year-old Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari. (Football London) external-link

Nuno Espirito Santo wants a quick return to management following his sacking by Tottenham but a Premier League club is more likely than a reported move to Ligue 1. (Le10 Sport, in French) external-link