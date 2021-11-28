Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, 36, is open to the idea of linking up with Manchester City when he becomes a free agent next summer. (SuperDeporte - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle are in a race with Roma to sign Hoffenheim's Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 26, in January. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are both interested in signing French defender Boubacar Kamara, 22, from Marseille. (Footmercato's Santi Aouna on Twitter) external-link

French forward Ousmane Dembele has rejected Barcelona's latest contract extension offer and the 24-year-old looks almost certain to become a free agent. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Fulham are making a big push for Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini, 25, and could meet the £18m price for the Ivory Coast-born player. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has had talks over dinner with Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany and chief executive Ferran Reverter, with the future of striker Ferran Torres, 21 among the subjects discussed. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

If Torres moves to Barcelona, it could open the door for RB Leipzig's 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, 23, to make a switch to the Etihad Stadium. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Manchester City will look at signing a goalscorer in the January transfer window. (Express) external-link

Former Aston Villa striker Kevin Phillips believes his old club should sell Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi, 26, instead of Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore, 26, in January. (Football Insider) external-link