BBC Sport selects 21 of the most striking sporting photographs taken in 2021.

14 February: Joey Logano and Cole Custer are involved in an on-track incident at the Nascar Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida

12 March: Players of the Ordynskoye district ice hockey team and HC Sibir Novosibirsk take part in a friendly on the frozen Orda River in Russia's Novosibirsk region

9 July: Harmanpreet Kaur of India walks out to field in Northampton at the women's first T20 international between England and India

10 July: Lionel Messi drops to his knees in celebration as Argentina win the Copa America final after beating Brazil 1-0

25 July: Silver medalist Antoaneta Kostadinova of Team Bulgaria during the medal ceremony of the 10m air pistol women's event on day two of the Tokyo Olympics at Asaka Shooting Range

26 July: Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates a historic victory as her country's first ever gold medal winner during the women's weightlifting 55kg on day three of the Tokyo Olympics

3 August: USA's Simone Biles captured using combined multiple exposures, warming up prior to the women's balance beam final on day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics

17 August: Riders passing through a field of sunflowers during the 76th Tour of Spain in Molina de Aragon

26 August: China's Zheng Tao competes in the men's 100m freestyle on day two of the Tokyo Paralympics

3 September: New Zealand's Holly Robinson throws for gold as she competes in the women's javelin - F45 on day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics

9 September: Britain's Emma Raducanu tosses a tennis ball to fans after beating Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open women's final, which she would win two days later

11 September: USA's David Colturi dives from the 27.5m rock platform at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mayo, Ireland

3 October: Mud-covered cyclist Sonny Colbrelli of Italy celebrates winning the 118th Paris-Roubaix

3 October: Runners cross Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, which attracted about 80,000 participants

3 October: JD McKissic of the Washington Football Team dives for a touchdown while tackled by AJ Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

16 October: China's badminton team cheer in a circle before the Uber Cup final against Japan on day eight of the Thomas & Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark

23 October: Tommy Berry on Hilal wins race eight at the Bondi Stakes during Sydney Racing in Sydney, Australia

26 October: The Czech Republic four-man bobsleigh team in Beijing, China during the IBSF sanctioned race - a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics

2 November: Richard Gasquet of France walks out to play Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on day two of the Rolex Paris Masters

11 November: Hopeful cricket fans in Karachi, Pakistan watch their team play Australia on a big screen in the T20 World Cup semi-finals

27 November: Austria's Johannes Aujesky falls as Germany's Tobias Muller competes in the men's ski cross at the FIS Cross World Cup in Zhangjiakou, China

All photographs from Getty Images and subject to copyright.

