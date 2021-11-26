Last updated on .From the section Sport

On this week's Question of Sport, multiple Grand Slam semi-finalist Johanna Konta shows off her sporting knowledge.

In celebration of her appearance, we've put together a selection of tennis questions to test you. How many can you smash?

Question of Sport airs on BBC One at 19:35 BST on Friday and joining Johanna on the show are England rugby union international Ellis Genge, Olympic pole vault medallist Holly Bradshaw and former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom.