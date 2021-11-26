Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland's preferred destination if he leaves Borussia Dortmund next year is Real Madrid, although the 21-year-old has yet to make a decision on his future. (Goal) external-link

Newcastle United are leading the chase to sign France winger Ousmane Dembele, with Manchester United also interested in the 24-year-old whose contract with Barcelona runs out next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are desperate for attacking reinforcements in January and are considering moves for Manchester United's 28-year-old England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard and 34-year-old Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. (Mundo Deportivo, via the Sun) external-link

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25, will reject a move to rivals Manchester United next summer to remain at Elland Road. (Star) external-link

Manchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season and the German will be involved in the process of choosing his permanent successor at Old Trafford. (Star) external-link

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres is a target for Barcelona and the Nou Camp club have agreed a deal with the 21-year-old Spain international but have yet to come to an arrangement with the Premier League club. (Marca) external-link

Mikel Arteta has emphatically denied Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe in January. (Metro) external-link

Aston Villa will prioritise signing a centre-back and defensive midfielder in January as manager Steven Gerrard looks to strengthen his side. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, whose side suffered an embarrassing loss to NS Mura in the Europa Conference League, says he is making "evaluations" about his players before speaking with the club. (Mirror) external-link

Fulham's Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 27, has been lined up for a dream move to Juventus. (Tuttosport, via the Sun) external-link

English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 18, will not sign a new contract at Aston Villa, putting the Premier League's biggest clubs on alert, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool. (Guardian) external-link