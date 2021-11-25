Transfer rumours: Sterling, Vlahovic, Zidane, Pochettino, Rangnick, Milinkovic-Savic, Perisic,
Manchester City are to step up their efforts to secure 26-year-old England winger Raheem Sterling, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, to a long term contract. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United have joined a number of clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle United, in wanting to sign 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. (Mail)
Paris St-Germain held talks with Zinedine Zidane as they prepare for the possibility of manager Mauricio Pochettino joining Manchester United. (Le Parisien, via Metro)
Ralf Rangnick is set to become interim manager of Manchester United but initially rejected an offer from the Old Trafford club before agreeing to the new terms of a deal. (Manchester Evening News)
Manchester United still want Pochettino to take over as manager next summer, despite the prospective arrival of Rangnick. (90 Min)
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 26, is a target for Manchester United as a possible replacement for 28-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract with the Old Trafford club runs out in the summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Barcelona are looking at making a move for Basel striker Arthur Cabral but will have to sell some players before making a move for the 23-year-old Brazilian. (Goal)
Croatia winger Ivan Perisic's contract at Inter Milan runs out in June 2022 and the 32-year-old says "everything is possible, we will see in a couple of weeks" when asked about his future. (Mediaset Infinity, via Football Italia)
Inter Milan are hopeful that Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will sign a new contract, with the 29-year-old's current deal running out in the summer. (90 Min)
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli, 56, will sign a new contract for a further two years with the Serie A club on Friday. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia)