Manchester City are to step up their efforts to secure 26-year-old England winger Raheem Sterling, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, to a long term contract. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have joined a number of clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle United, in wanting to sign 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. (Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain held talks with Zinedine Zidane as they prepare for the possibility of manager Mauricio Pochettino joining Manchester United. (Le Parisien, via Metro) external-link

Ralf Rangnick is set to become interim manager of Manchester United but initially rejected an offer from the Old Trafford club before agreeing to the new terms of a deal. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United still want Pochettino to take over as manager next summer, despite the prospective arrival of Rangnick. (90 Min) external-link

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 26, is a target for Manchester United as a possible replacement for 28-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract with the Old Trafford club runs out in the summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are looking at making a move for Basel striker Arthur Cabral but will have to sell some players before making a move for the 23-year-old Brazilian. (Goal) external-link

Croatia winger Ivan Perisic's contract at Inter Milan runs out in June 2022 and the 32-year-old says "everything is possible, we will see in a couple of weeks" when asked about his future. (Mediaset Infinity, via Football Italia) external-link

Inter Milan are hopeful that Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will sign a new contract, with the 29-year-old's current deal running out in the summer. (90 Min) external-link

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli, 56, will sign a new contract for a further two years with the Serie A club on Friday. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia) external-link