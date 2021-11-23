Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are ready to abandon their search for an interim manager if they can get Mauricio Pochettino from Paris St-Germain now. (Guardian) external-link

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, another possible United target, wants to take over at PSG if Pochettino leaves for Old Trafford. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who is a director on the club's football board, will have no role in their search for a new manager. (ESPN) external-link

Liverpool, Leicester and Newcastle are monitoring 20-year-old Guinea striker Aguibou Camara, who plays for Olympiakos. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona are looking at Chelsea's Morocco international Hakim Ziyech, 28, and Germany striker Timo Werner, 25, are alternative options to Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 26. (ESPN) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are preparing a new deal for striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, in a bid to convince the Norway international to stay. (Sky Deutschland, in German) external-link

Newcastle are interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, 32, and the Belgium international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is open to a move. (Sport1, in German) external-link

The Magpies also want to sign England full-back Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

Belgium's 26-year-old forward Divock Origi, who is a target for Newcastle, will not be allowed to leave Liverpool in January. (Northern Echo) external-link

New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has sanctioned the January sale of Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore, 26. (Football Insider) external-link

Gerrard wants to sign Spain centre-back Pau Torres, 24, from Villarreal. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

But Torres, who turned down a 60m euro (£50.4m) move to Tottenham in the summer, is happy to stay at his hometown club for now. (Guardian) external-link

Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 30, has dismissed speculation linking him with a move back to first club Barcelona. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, would be interested in returning to Borussia Monchengladbach when his contract ends in 2024. (Mit Geredet, via Mail) external-link

Burnley, Brighton, Norwich, West Brom, Sheffield United and Blackburn have all watched English striker Rhys Healey, 26, who plays for Ligue 2 club Toulouse. (Team Talk) external-link

