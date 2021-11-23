Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain players believe manager Mauricio Pochettino will leave for Manchester United and expect Frenchman Zinedine Zidane to replace him. (Marca, in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United will have to pay 10m euros (£8.4m) if they want to prise Argentine Pochettino, 49, away from PSG. (Mirror) external-link

PSG have contacted Zidane, 49, who is keen on taking over as manager should Pochettino depart. (ESPN) external-link

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, 55, has branded rumours linking him with Manchester United as "absurd". (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is considering delaying his Old Trafford departure to help find Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor. The 50-year-old is due to leave his role at the club at the end of this year. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is said to be "very keen" on the short-term managerial role at Manchester United. The 60-year-old Englishman made more than 300 appearances for United as a player. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool striker Mo Salah is close to signing a new long-term contract at the club. The 29-year-old Egyptian will enter the final year of his current contract next summer, with the club keen to finalise terms. (Teamtalk) external-link

Arsenal will not discuss a new contract with 30-year-old French forward Alexandre Lacazette until the end of the season, despite knowing they risk losing him for nothing in the summer. Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Marseille and Newcastle are all interested in the striker. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are confident England midfielder Mason Mount will sign a new long-term contract with the club. The 22-year-old has been linked with Manchester City and Real Madrid. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich want to sign 18-year-old Barcelona wonderkid Pedri, despite the Spanish midfielder having a 1bn euro release clause. (AS, in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are working on a deal to sign Sparta Prague and Czech Republic striker Adam Hlozek, 19. (Football Insider) external-link

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches says he is "ready" to leave the club for a fresh challenge. Arsenal and AC Milan are among the clubs interested in the 24-year-old Portugal star, who was close to signing for Barcelona in the summer. (L'Equipe, in French) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Germany's Antonio Rudiger, 28, Denmark's Andreas Christensen, 25, Brazilian Thiago Silva, 37, and Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, to sign new deals with the club. All four defenders are out of contract in the summer. (Goal) external-link

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is said to be a target for multiple clubs in January, with Villarreal's Unai Emery looking into a potential move for the striker. The 27-year-old Serbia international has scored 21 goals in 18 games this season. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona could terminate Samuel Umtiti's contract. The French defender, 28, has failed to agree a cut to his £208,000-per-week salary amid the club's financial struggles. (Sport, in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich are set to offer Germany defender Niklas Sule a new contract, scuppering the hopes of top Premier League clubs who planned to sign the 26-year-old on a free transfer. (TZ, in German) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Romanian forward Ianis Stoica. The 18-year-old currently plays for FCSB in Romania's Liga I. (Sun) external-link

