Paris St-Germain's Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one choice to take over as manager next season. Ajax head coach, Dutchman Erik ten Hag, is said to be second choice. (Sky Sports) external-link

And former Tottenham boss Pochettino is open to joining the Red Devils next summer. (Telegraph) external-link

Ten Hag responded to rumours that he will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United by saying that he has heard "nothing" about the club's interest in him. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes is pushing Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui. The Spaniard is contracted at Sevilla until 2024 but Mendes, who represents Cristiano Ronaldo, wants him to take over at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has denied rumours linking him to Manchester United. (Goal) external-link

What went wrong for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd? Simon Stone looks at the sharp decline in fortunes for the Norwegian before he was sacked

Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount. The 22-year-old is in talks with the club over a new deal, though it is said he "does not feel appreciated" and could be prepared to leave. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also interested. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to sign Croatia left-back Borna Barisic, 29, from former club Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Everton manager Rafael Benitez says the club will look to sign players in January as English winger Demarai Gray, 25, became the latest addition to their injury list in defeat by Manchester City. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

PSG forward Lionel Messi, 34, is not planning on returning to Barcelona after president Joan Laporta suggested the Spanish club could re-sign the Argentina captain in the future. (AS) external-link

New Barcelona boss Xavi is interested in signing Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah, 29, from former club Al-Sadd in Qatar. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

