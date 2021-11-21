Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Ten Hag, Mount, Messi, Barisic
Paris St-Germain's Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's number one choice to take over as manager next season. Ajax head coach, Dutchman Erik ten Hag, is said to be second choice. (Sky Sports)
And former Tottenham boss Pochettino is open to joining the Red Devils next summer. (Telegraph)
Ten Hag responded to rumours that he will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United by saying that he has heard "nothing" about the club's interest in him. (Manchester Evening News)
Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes is pushing Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui. The Spaniard is contracted at Sevilla until 2024 but Mendes, who represents Cristiano Ronaldo, wants him to take over at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)
Spain head coach Luis Enrique has denied rumours linking him to Manchester United. (Goal)
Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount. The 22-year-old is in talks with the club over a new deal, though it is said he "does not feel appreciated" and could be prepared to leave. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also interested. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to sign Croatia left-back Borna Barisic, 29, from former club Rangers. (Daily Record)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez says the club will look to sign players in January as English winger Demarai Gray, 25, became the latest addition to their injury list in defeat by Manchester City. (Liverpool Echo)
PSG forward Lionel Messi, 34, is not planning on returning to Barcelona after president Joan Laporta suggested the Spanish club could re-sign the Argentina captain in the future. (AS)
New Barcelona boss Xavi is interested in signing Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah, 29, from former club Al-Sadd in Qatar. (Sport - in Spanish)
