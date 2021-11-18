Transfer rumours: Ibrahimovic, De Jong, Pickford, Tolisso, Gavi, Xhaka
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to extend his stay at the Serie A club. The 40-year-old Swede, who re-joined the club in January last year, is out of contract in the summer but will sign a new contract until June 2023. (Football Italia)
Manchester City are close to signing Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, for £75m. (El Chiringuito, via Sun)
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is interested in Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 27. The Italian is said to be lining up a replacement for 35-year-old Frenchman Hugo Lloris, who is in the final year of his contract at Spurs. (Mirror)
Spurs are also interested in Bayern Munich and France midfielder Corentin Tolisso but could face competition from Internazionale for the 27-year-old. (Kicker - in German)
Chelsea are planning a move for 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi. The Spaniard, whose contract runs until the summer of 2023, has a release clause of £42m with Chelsea looking to make a move. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Chelsea are unlikely to loan out Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, 28, in January. (Telegraph)
Arsenal are only willing to offer French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, a short-term contract to keep him at the club for another season. (Athletic - subscription required)
Roma could reopen talks to sign Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29. (Corriere dello Sport, via Football 365)
The agent of Red Bull Salzburg's German forward and Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi, 19, has met with Paris St-Germain. (Sport 1 via Express)
Newcastle United have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule. The 26-year-old German wants to leave the Bundesliga side and is out of contract at the end of the season. (Bild, via Sun)
Manchester United have denied suggestions they are interested in Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, 49, replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. (Athletic - subscription required)
Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez believes his team's forward Eden Hazard is "sad" at Real Madrid. The 30-year-old has been linked with former club Chelsea and Newcastle. (Metro)
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says English centre-back James Tarkowski, 28, is "clear minded" and "focused" despite interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham. (Burnley Express)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment