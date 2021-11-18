Last updated on .From the section Gossip

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to extend his stay at the Serie A club. The 40-year-old Swede, who re-joined the club in January last year, is out of contract in the summer but will sign a new contract until June 2023. (Football Italia) external-link

Manchester City are close to signing Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, for £75m. (El Chiringuito, via Sun) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is interested in Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 27. The Italian is said to be lining up a replacement for 35-year-old Frenchman Hugo Lloris, who is in the final year of his contract at Spurs. (Mirror) external-link

Spurs are also interested in Bayern Munich and France midfielder Corentin Tolisso but could face competition from Internazionale for the 27-year-old. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Chelsea are planning a move for 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi. The Spaniard, whose contract runs until the summer of 2023, has a release clause of £42m with Chelsea looking to make a move. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Chelsea are unlikely to loan out Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, 28, in January. (Telegraph) external-link

Arsenal are only willing to offer French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, a short-term contract to keep him at the club for another season. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Roma could reopen talks to sign Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29. (Corriere dello Sport, via Football 365) external-link

The agent of Red Bull Salzburg's German forward and Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi, 19, has met with Paris St-Germain. (Sport 1 via Express) external-link

Newcastle United have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule. The 26-year-old German wants to leave the Bundesliga side and is out of contract at the end of the season. (Bild, via Sun) external-link

Manchester United have denied suggestions they are interested in Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, 49, replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez believes his team's forward Eden Hazard is "sad" at Real Madrid. The 30-year-old has been linked with former club Chelsea and Newcastle. (Metro) external-link

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says English centre-back James Tarkowski, 28, is "clear minded" and "focused" despite interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham. (Burnley Express) external-link

