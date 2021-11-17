Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United and Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, whose release clause enables him to leave for £64m next summer, with Real Madrid accepting the 21-year-old Norway forward will move to the Premier League. (Sun) external-link

Or, Real plan to compete with Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris St-Germain by adding Haaland and PSG's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, to an attack that already features Brazil's Vinicius Junior, 21. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle United are planning to sign Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij, 29, and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 28, from Inter Milan in January, plus Lazio's Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 26. (Times) external-link

Paul Pogba's agent has hinted the France midfielder, 28, will leave Manchester United in January, before his contract expires in the summer. (Rai, via Goal) external-link

Manchester United are set to challenge Barcelona for the signing of RB Leipzig's Spain winger Dani Olmo, 23. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Learning 'rocket science' German & training with Sane Meet the Scottish teenagers trying to break through at Bayern Munich

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, has been angered by Chelsea's latest contract offer, which is short of his wage demands by £60,000 a week. (Bild, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal are only willing to offer France striker Alexandre Lacazette a short-term deal as the 30-year-old approaches the end of his contract next summer. (Athletic, via Sun) external-link

Villarreal are planning to resist all offers for Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma in January, with Liverpool keeping tabs on the ex-Bournemouth forward, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have started their succession planning to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers their preferred candidate. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has responded to an approach from Manchester United by saying he will be available at the end of the season. (Bild, via Express) external-link

New Barcelona coach Xavi wants to keep France forward Ousmane Dembele but has told the 24-year-old it is "now or never" to establish himself at the club as his contract expires next summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barca president Joan Laporta will "not rule out" the possibility of Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi, 34, and Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta, 37, following their former team-mate Dani Alves in returning to the club. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Frank Lampard was interviewed for the Aston Villa manager's job but former England team-mate Steven Gerrard, who was named Dean Smith's successor last week, was always the overwhelming choice. (Sun) external-link

England Under-18 captain Sammy Braybrooke will sign a professional deal with Leicester City despite interest from Germany in the 17-year-old midfielder. (Athletic, via Leicester Mercury) external-link

