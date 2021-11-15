Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are "working silently" on a deal to lure Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah to the Nou Camp, with new boss Xavi wanting the 29-year-old "at all costs". (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Barca are also monitoring Cesar Azpilicueta's situation at Chelsea. The Spain full-back, 32, is in the final eight months of his contract and the Spanish side are targeting free agents as a result of their financial difficulties. (ESPN) external-link

Barca's efforts to sign England winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on loan in January "doesn't look easy" because of their financial situation and the 26-year-old's wages. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus are keen to offload 21-year-old Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski and while a swap deal with Arsenal for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 26, has been suggested, the Italian club prefer cash. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United are keen on Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, who is also wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich. (El Nacional, via Sun) external-link

Aston Villa want to sign Rangers defender Nathan Patterson following Steven Gerrard's arrival as manager from the Scottish champions - but face competition for the Scotland right-back, 20, from Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (90min) external-link

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to make a quick return to management in the Premier League after being sacked by Tottenham but his agent is also teeing up a move to France with Lyon and Lille possible destinations. (Sun) external-link

Leeds United, Wolves and Burnley are considering a move for Reading's 26-year-old former England Under-21 midfielder John Swift, who has also been a long-time target of Sheffield United. (Sheffield Star) external-link

AC Milan have joined Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in pursuit of France Under-21 forward Mohamed-Ali Cho, 17, from Angers. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

England qualify for 2022 World Cup Kane scores four as England beat San Marino 10-0 to seal World Cup spot

France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, and former England Under-21 forward Eddie Nketiah, 22, are set to leave Arsenal when their contracts expire in the summer. (Football London) external-link

Newcastle United hope the lure of first-team football will improve their chances of signing England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, from Manchester United in January - with West Ham also interested.(Northern Echo) external-link

Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij, 29, has told friends he is interested in leaving Inter Milan to join Tottenham in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Sevilla's France centre-back Jules Kounde says Chelsea's failed bid to sign the 23-year-old in the summer has had an impact on him this season. (Telefoot, via Goal) external-link

Senegal midfielder Nampalys Mendy, 29, wants to leave Leicester City but says he "has to be patient" to get his wish. (APS, in French) external-link

Birmingham City have offered a professional contract to England Under-18 midfielder George Hall, 17, as they look to fend off interest from Leeds United. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has cut 10 players from his squad after missing out on the MLS play-offs and his son Harvey, 19, is set to be promoted to the first-team squad for next season. (Sun) external-link

Tuesday's Daily Mirror back page